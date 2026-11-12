Val Chmerkovskiy Gets Wise Advice From Son Rome, 3, After Shocking Elimination

It’s OK to lose sometimes. That is, according to Val Chmerkosvkiy’s 3-year-old son, Rome.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a wise piece of advice he received from the toddler hours after his shocking elimination during “Grammy Night.”

Wise Kid

Shortly after Val and partner Jenna Dewan’s shocking elimination on Tuesday, November 10, the Ukrainian dancer took to social media to share a sweet video of “hard-hitting advice” from his toddler son.

“It’s OK to lose, right?” Val asked Rome — whom he shares with fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson.

“Yeah. You [tried] your best,” the little one said. “If you don’t win, sometimes, you try to do it so many times.”

The proud dad added, “You gotta learn how to do both. You gotta learn how to win and you gotta learn how to lose. It’s OK to be sad when you lose for a little bit.”

“People want you to win because you’re a great dancer,” Rome said.

“Even though I lost and I’m sad, I feel already better because I have you in my life,” Val continued. “It’s OK to lose as long as you try.”

Fans and friends sounded off in the comments, praising the father-son relationship.

“Sending hug. Great job x ❤️🔥,” guest judge Shirley Ballas wrote.

“Can Rome be my therapist? ✨” one fan commented.

“Life Lessons & Words of Wisdom with Val & Rome 🙌,” another added.

Difficult Goodbye

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Jenna and Val were eliminated after performing a Jazz routine to “All For You” by Janet Jackson. Despite earning a score of 28 out of 30 from the judges, the pair were the bottom couple and were sent home.

“Every week is a shocker,” Chmerkovskiy told Extra after the show. “It’s very competitive. A lot of great couples out there. Wishing everybody the best, and I’m gonna be rooting from home.”

While he admitted that the results were hard to swallow, he added that he is proud of what he and the “Step Up” actress achieved.

“I thought we had a great season,” Chmerkovskiy continued.

Dewan added, “I know this was a particularly tough week for a lot of the online noise … but I know that we went out there and had the best time of our life…You can’t count anyone out. I have the best hopes and wishes for all of them, I hope they have a beautiful rest of their journey. I’ll be cheering them all on.”

Following Val and Jenna’s shocking elimination, six couples remain in the competition as they head into the semi-finals.

Val’s wife, Jenna Johnson, and her partner Harry Shum Jr. will take on Pasha Pashkov and Amber Glenn, Daniella Karagach and Ezra Frech, Rylee Arnold and Connor Wood, Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins, and Jan Ravnik and Tatyana Ali.

The competition continues on Tuesday, November 17, with just one week left before the finale.