Sadie Robertson Reveals How Mom Korie’s Letter Changed Her Marriage

Sadie Robertson is opening up about a difficult period in her marriage to Christian Huff and how an unexpected letter from her mother helped the couple make a change.

The former “Duck Dynasty” star and “Dancing With the Stars” contestant discussed the experience while speaking with Us Weekly about her new memoir, “It’s Not Personal: Coming Face-to-Face With Who You Really Are.” She explained that her mother, Korie Robertson, noticed the couple was struggling and decided to offer some loving advice.

“My mom wrote us a letter that was a loving letter of, ‘Here’s what I see you’re struggling with, and here’s what I think could help you,’” Sadie told the outlet. “Those things are hard to receive. First of all, you’re dealing with embarrassment. You’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, this is so embarrassing. She sees I’m struggling.’”

The letter arrived during a family trip to New York City, where the Robertsons were promoting Duck Dynasty: The Revival. Sadie had recently welcomed her third daughter, Kit, in August 2025, and was adjusting to life with a new baby.

At first, the message left her feeling uncomfortable. She also wondered why her mother had chosen to address her and Christian’s relationship when they had already been married for six years.

“You’re like, ‘Is everybody else getting a letter? Oh, it’s just us. OK, shoot. You know, we really are doing rough,’” Sadie recalled.

However, the conversation that followed became an important turning point for the couple.

“That was such a confronting thing, but yeah, that was the thing that really shifted things for our relationship because we just got honest about it,” she said.

Sadie also explained that her mother’s message reminded her that relationship struggles do not have to become a permanent part of married life.

“I think so many times in life you, kind of, accept that this is just the way it’s gonna be, and yet a life of faith calls you higher than that,” she said. “It goes, ‘That’s not the way it’s just gonna be. There’s something better for you.’”

Sadie Revealed How Korie Helped the Two

Korie, 53, also drew from her own experience husband Willie Robertson. Rather than simply pointing out what was going wrong, she offered empathy and advice based on challenges she and Willie had faced in their marriage.

“She was like, ‘I remember when your dad and I were at that stage, and I remember how it felt to be going through that,’” Sadie explained. “Immediately just that empathy made me go, ‘Tell me more.’”

The advice gave Sadie and Christian, 28, a new way to approach disagreements and communicate with each other. The couple, who also share daughters Honey and Haven, have worked on being more open about their mistakes and taking responsibility.

“I think Christian and I have just gotten to a point in our communication that we’re just so open and honest with each other,” Sadie said.

She added that they have learned to apologize quickly, recognize when they have been unkind and make an effort to change their behavior.

“I will say that letter really kickstarted it for us,” she said.

Sadie Spoke About Her New Book

Sadie also made sure to recognize Christian in her new memoir, dedicating the book to her husband. She described him as her best friend and praised the encouragement he has given her throughout their relationship.

“Christian really is the most incredible, encouraging human. He is my best friend, he is the best girl dad in the world, he is so incredible,” she told Us Weekly.

For Sadie, the dedication was a way to recognize how much her husband has influenced the person she is today.

She said his actions have helped teach her the message behind her book, making the tribute especially meaningful.