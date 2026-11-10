DWTS Pro Daneilla Karagach Spills News of Big Opening Number Surprise Featuring Her Husband Pasha Pashkov

When DWTS favorite Daniella Karagach steps onto the ballroom floor, fans know to expect breathtaking choreography and undeniable star power.

However, the pro dancer is sharing news of a big moment for her husband, Pasha Pashkov, ahead of Grammy Night. He reportedly has a big role in the first number of the evening, which features Season 35’s remaining dancers performing to Grammy-Award winning hits.

Daniella Karagach Spills The Beans About Pasha’s Big DWTS Moment

In an early morning rehearsal video clip shared with Instagram, Daniella Karagach opened up about what fans can expect for DWTS Grammy Night. The opening number will reportedly feature her husband, Pasha Pashkov, in a key role.

Ezra Sosa said the opening number is “super fierce, its super sassy. It’s everything I’ve dreamed in a number.”

Daniella expressed her joy over her husband, Pasha’s nomination in PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue in the category of DWTS pro. She sang, “He’s the sexiest man alive!” followed by, “He has a moment in the beginning, he’s starting the opening number.”

Pasha looked at the camera, and spoke directly to fans. “Seven a.m. and we are doing another opening number.”

He continued, “Excited for this one. That’s as much as I’m going to tell you.”

Pro Jan Ravnik told the camera, “Its 7 a.m. I’ve had one coffee. I need seven more.” He added, “They want me to be sexy. How am I going to be sexy? It’s week nine. There’s no more sexy in my body.”

The opening number kicks off Grammy Night, where the remaining celebrity contestants show off their dance moves with only three episodes left this season. Every score and routine counts for judges and viewer votes.

What Songs and Dances Will Be Featured During DWTS Grammy Night?

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The songs featured during DWTS Grammy Night are a collection of recordings spanning from 2001 through today. Dance styles include Argentine Tango, Paso Doble, Jazz, Tango, and Salsa.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach perform an Argentine Tango to “Crazy in Love (Remix)” by Beyoncé. That tune won the 2004 Grammy Award for Best R&B Song and nominated for Record of the Year.

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy perform Jazz to “All For You” by Janet Jackson. That song won the 2002 Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas demonstrate their ability to dance Argentine Tango to “Thong Song” by Sisqó. That tune was nominated for the 2001 Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov perform a Paso Doble to “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence. It was the winner of a 2004 Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold will dance an Argentine Tango to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake featuring Timbaland. The song was the winner of the 2007 Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik will dance a Tango to “Boom Boom Pow” by Black Eyed Peas. that tune was nominated for Best Dance Recording at the 2010 Grammys and its video won Best Short Form Music Video.

Finally, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson perform Salsa to “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. That song was the winner of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and nominated for Song of the Year in 2025.

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.