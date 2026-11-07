What Happened to DWTS’ Karina Smirnoff? Where the Pro Dancer Is Now

Karina Smirnoff spent a decade helping celebrities trade their two left feet for ballroom confidence on “Dancing With the Stars“. The Ukrainian-born dancer joined the ABC competition during its third season in 2006 and quickly became one of the show’s most recognizable professional dancers. Along the way, she partnered with everyone from Mario Lopez to Ralph Macchio, earning a reputation for her competitive spirit, choreography and memorable performances.

Although Smirnoff ultimately stepped away from the ballroom, she hasn’t left the dance world behind.

Mirrorball Champ

Smirnoff made an immediate impression during her first season, finishing as runner-up alongside actor Mario Lopez. She went on to compete in numerous seasons, partnering with celebrities including Billy Ray Cyrus, Aaron Carter, Ralph Macchio, Gavin DeGraw and former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie.

Her biggest achievement came in season 13, when she and actor J.R. Martinez took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2011. The pair developed a strong connection throughout the competition and eventually defeated fellow finalists Ricki Lake and Derek Hough.

Smirnoff also reached the finals with Lopez and Macchio, making her one of the show’s most successful professional dancers.

After season 22 in 2016, Smirnoff announced that she was moving on from the series to pursue other opportunities. She had previously published a book, We’re Just Not That Into You: Dating Disasters From the Trenches, and expressed interest in exploring other creative endeavors.

“I love dancing with celebrities on the show, but it’s a different type of experience. You’re not just their dance partner. You’re their coach, their shrink, their cheerleader,” she told Fox. “But when you perform with your professional partner, they’re as strong as you and it becomes a different type of performance. And I missed that when I wasn’t doing it while I was on the show.”

Life Outside the Ballroom

While fans haven’t seen Smirnoff competing regularly on “Dancing With the Stars” in recent years, she hasn’t given up her passion for ballroom dancing. The professional dancer continues to teach masterclasses and dance intensives, sharing her expertise with aspiring performers

Outside of her career, Smirnoff has embraced motherhood. She welcomed her son, Theo, in April 2020, sharing the exciting news with fans after keeping much of her pregnancy private.

“I was panicking thinking, ‘OK, the baby’s going to be born and I’m not even going to know how to change a diaper.’ And everybody’s like, ‘It comes instinctively, don’t worry,'” she told Us Weekly in 2020.

Smirnoff ultimately decided to move in with her parents to have the extra support through the major life transition.

“And I love them to death, they’ve been so incredibly helpful and I wouldn’t be able to do it without them, but that’s 24-7 in closed doors,” she said.

Smirnoff also made a special return to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom in 2023, joining former professional dancers for a tribute to longtime head judge Len Goodman following his death.

Although she hasn’t returned as a regular competitor, Smirnoff remains connected to the show that helped make her a household name.