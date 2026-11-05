DWTS Finalist Dylan Efron Details His Unexpected Dream Job

Reality star Dylan Efron utterly impressed “Dancing With the Stars” fans during season 34. Despite having no prior ballroom training, he gave each rehearsal session everything. He ultimately finished in 4th place during the season finale.

Now, fans are eager to keep up with the 34-year-old. He’s made the occasional cameo on “Dancing With the Stars” this season. However, Dylan Efron still has plenty of other projects on his plate.

In a new interview, Efron discussed his true calling and what he hopes to do with it someday.

Dylan Efron Expresses His Thirst for Knowledge

Reality star Dylan Efron stunned audiences around the world during “Dancing With the Stars” season 34. He made it to the finale alongside his dance partner, Daniella Karagach. Though they didn’t win, Efron admits he learned so much through the experience. That’s ultimately what he loves most about life.

“I feel like when I’m learning new things and pushing myself, it’s when I feel most alive,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum recently told PEOPLE. “I taught myself how to swim in college. I didn’t want to go to a swimming class — I just wanted to learn by myself. Back then was the beginning of YouTube, so I was watching little videos, and I truly learned by doing.”

Trying new things absolutely fuels “The Traitors” alum.

“If I’m ever down emotionally or mental health-wise, I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s pick up a hobby. Let’s go learn how to do something,’” Efron told the outlet. “So it’s like, I’m fascinated by beekeeping. Let’s go learn how to beekeep.’”

The reality star knows he still has quite a long way to go before he can consider himself a professional beekeeper. However, he hopes to change that.

“Someday I will be, for sure,” the 34-year-old declared. “As soon as I move out of my current apartment and have a house, I’m getting bees.”

The Reality Star’s Extended Family Loves Beekeeping

Though Zac and Dylan Efron are well-known for their work in the entertainment industry, their entire family feels passionate about bees.

In a new Samsung ad, fans can see Dylan Efron dive into the hobby. However, he’s not a rookie when it comes to the importance of bees.

“On the shoot, no one got stung besides Andrew, the guide,” he told PEOPLE. “I had actually met him before on ‘Down to Earth’ when Zac and I went and learned about bees and how they’re so good for the environment and pivotal to our ecosystems.”

“My aunt is also into it,” the DWTS finalist elaborated. “She’s sending me a jar of honey every month. So I think it’s just something that’s good for the world and also a fun hobby to just have. But my dad’s very allergic. Very, very allergic.”

Dylan Efron has been spotted around the “Dancing With the Stars” studio as season 35 continues. Fans hope to see him continue visiting, and possibly even performing, as the season winds down.

“Grammy Night” will be the theme for the next episode of DWTS season 35. The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, on ABC.