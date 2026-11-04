Former ‘DWTS’ Winner Sincerely Apologizes for Getting 2nd DUI While on Probation for Their 1st

Melissa Ryecroft Strickland, who was crowned winner of “Dancing With the Stars” in season 12, has broken her silence after getting a second DUI while on probation for her first. The former “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader” says she has been struggling with her mental health and plans to seek professional help.

Melissa grabbed the crown while paired with Tony Dovolani, but competed once before that on season 8, coming in third with the same partner.

Melissa was arrested on the afternoon of Halloween 2026 after reportedly striking an ambulance and fleeing the scene. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense, driving while license invalid and accident involving damage to a vehicle more than $200, per a police report.

The 43-year-old is currently on probation for a September 2025 charge of driving while intoxicated.

Melissa Ryecroft Breaks Her Silence

Melissa spoke out on November 3, 2026, and said she was “deeply ashamed and embarrassed” for the Halloween incident. She then explained, “I want to share something personal, and to be honest, I am very ashamed to share it, but I can’t hide it anymore. I’ve been struggling with my mental health for quite some time now.”

The mom of three said the problem has “completely overwhelmed” her, and said she’s been trying to smile through her struggle.

However, she says no one, not even her family, realizes how hard things have been for her lately. She went on, “No excuses at all, but I’m finally admitting that I need help. I’ve fought this for a long time on my own, and it’s time to admit that I can’t do it anymore.”

Melissa then announced she plans on getting “professional care” and that she’s ready to feel “like myself again.”

Melissa married former insurance agent Tye Strickland in December 2009, the same year she famously became briefly engaged on “The Bachelor” to Jason Mesnick before he broke things off with her to pursue runner-up Molly Malaney, whom he went on to marry.

Jason and Melissa share three kids, and in her statement she thanked her family for standing by her through her troubles and said she wants to work toward getting better because “they deserve me at my best.”