DWTS Pro Announces They’re Missing Disney Night 

Adele Zaikman is sitting out an upcoming episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The professional dancer announced that she won’t be participating in the ABC show’s Disney Night, which is scheduled to air Monday, Nov. 2. Zaikman shared the news through her Instagram Story, explaining that she is feeling unwell and will miss the opening number.

“I’m sadly feeling unwell and won’t be performing in the opening number on Dancing With the Stars tomorrow,” she wrote.

Zaikman also shared that she was disappointed to miss the show but planned to focus on her health.

“I’m so sad to miss a show day, but I’ll be taking this time to take care of myself. Sending so much love to everyone on that ballroom floor. I’ll be cheering you on from home,” she added.

The 25-year-old joined the professional dancer lineup for Season 35 after winning “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” earlier this year. The spinoff brought together 12 dancers competing for a place in the main show’s cast, giving Zaikman an unconventional route to the ballroom.

Her time with a celebrity partner, Conner Leavitt, was brief. The pair were eliminated after just one week of competition following their salsa routine to “Whoomp! (There It Is).” However, leaving the competition did not mean Zaikman disappeared from the show.

Eliminated professionals can continue appearing in opening numbers, troupe performances and the show’s TikTok livestreams. Zaikman has remained part of the season’s activities since her elimination. She is also expected to reunite with Leavitt for the Season 35 finale on Nov. 24.

Zaikman’s Journey to DWTS

Before making her debut on the main show, Zaikman spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how quickly her life had changed after winning “The Next Pro.”

“It’s been surreal, honestly,” the dancer, then 24, told the outlet. “I would never expect my life to change so quickly. It’s a lot to take in.”

She also explained how the competition helped her grow creatively and become more confident in her abilities.

As someone who had spent years competing in dance, Zaikman said the spinoff gave her an opportunity to explore a different side of herself as a performer and choreographer.

“[On DWTS,] you can break the rules. You can be more creative. You can do so many things that I didn’t get to do, and I was like, Oh my God, I love that,” she said. “As a dancer, as a choreographer, as an artist, I’ve really developed myself, and I feel like I’m bringing something refreshing. I can’t wait to explore myself more on Dancing With the Stars.”

When Is the Next DWTS?

Disney Night is also bringing a change to the show’s usual schedule. The competition typically airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, but this week’s episode is moving to Monday, Nov. 2, as ABC prepares to cover the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The remaining eight couples will perform dances inspired by Disney films. The episode will also feature a team dance, with contestants divided into two groups for freestyle routines. Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are set to join the performances.

After Disney Night, the next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10. The semifinals will follow on Nov. 17, with the Season 35 finale set for Nov. 24.