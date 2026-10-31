Former DWTS Pro Edyta Sliwinska Blows Fans Away With Sculpted Abs at 47

Edyta Sliwinska was one of the original “Dancing With the Stars” pros, competing in seasons 1 through 10. She briefly came out of retirement to compete in season 22.

These days, the dancer is a devoted wife, mother, and fitness enthusiast. Sliwinska married fellow DWTS pro Alec Mazo, and they have two children together.

Professional dance may not play as much of a role in her life as it once did, but Edyta Sliwinska still keeps in incredible shape. Fans were in complete awe of her recent workout photos.

Edyta Sliwinska Rocks Her Sculpted Abs After a Great Workout Session

As Edyta Sliwinska ages, she’s doing everything in her power to stay in shape. While most “Dancing With the Stars” photos still enjoy fitness after retirement, Sliwinska is taking things to the next level. After a recent workout, she flaunted her well-toned abs in a matching black sports bra and underwear set.

“47. Fit check,” the professional dancer shared in a new Instagram post. “Nothing gives my body the results and energy that a couple of weeks of Orangetheory does. @otfgreenbrae_marin”

Fans went wild for the set of photos in the comments. Several followers simply left heart and fire emojis, impressed with her rippling muscles.

“You look absolutely marvelous.🙌 Forever Young,” one follower wrote.

“Lord have mercy you are a goddess,” another added.

“Still looking young and fabulous!!!” a third chimed in.

The Dancer Is a Cancer Survivor

In September, Edyta Sliwinska reflected on being two years out from her cancer surgery. Though terrified, she knew she was making the right choice for her future and her family.

“Today I feel like I’m stronger than ever. My scars have healed,” the 47-year-old shared. “It’s funny, but before my surgery my friend told me that one day I will look at this experience and realize that maybe it was the best thing that could’ve happened to me. But how? It’s pretty much the worst thing that could have happened to anyone. And yet, there’s some truth to it.”

“My kids, my family are obviously the best thing that happened to me, but being diagnosed with cancer made me wake up and reevaluate my whole life,” she added.

Sliwinska went on to share some of her best tips for overcoming tremendous challenges in life. She encouraged followers to find meaning in life and pursue their goals.

“If you’re going through something hard right now, hold on. You’re stronger than you know.

For me it’s been two years on the other side. Here’s to choosing happier, and more meaningful life, every single day,” Sliwinska concluded.

Fans also enjoy keeping up with Sliwinska’s family and can’t wait to hear about their latest outings. Above all else, DWTS fans wish the family all the happiness in the world.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 presents “Disney Night” at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2. There won’t be a new episode on Tuesday night due to election coverage.

Keep voting for your favorite teams so they can advance in the competition and get one step closer to the Mirrorball trophy.