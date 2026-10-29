Tyler Cameron Reveals Next Project After ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Elimination

Tyler Cameron has already made plans for life after “Dancing with the Stars.” “The Bachelorette” star was eliminated on the most recent episode of the dance series. Cameron didn’t quite make it to the finals, but did have an impact on the show. According to the 33-year-old, he’s already booked his next move and it’s a personal one.

Cameron spoke in an exclusive interview with E! News after his elimination. The reality TV star has no regrets from his time in the dance series. Instead, he’ll be gearing up for an exciting development that he’s happy to spend his time with.

The “Bachelor Nation” star provided a big update on how life has been progressing and what fans can expect him to be doing.

Tyler Cameron Is Renovating His Home To Prepare For His First Child

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Tyler Cameron fans were disappointed when the TV personality was eliminated alongside his pro partner Shana Burgess. The duo was eliminated on the same episode as Jackson Olson and Emma Slater. Although disapponted about his journey being cut short, Cameron said he was excited about welcoming his first child.

Cameron is expecting a baby with his fiancée Tate Madden. According to the 33-year-old, he’s been simultaneously busy planning changes to his house. His elimination will now allow him to focus entirely on renovation. Madden owns a home in Florida that he shares with Madden, and the couple has been at work to prepare it for their child.

In his E! News interview, Cameron said his next project is working on the house. The reality TV star will not be changing residences and will instead be applying his own skills. Cameron, a contractor, said that he will be making a nursery for the baby, even saying his house is not a place that’s safe for a child.

“Our baby’s due in March, so there’s a lot of prepping,” Cameron said in his interview after elimination. “If you saw my house right now, you’d be like, ‘Tyler, you have a lot to do.’ I gotta do the whole exterior. I gotta do all the landscaping.”

Cameron reiterated that his house is essentially a “construction site” at the moment. The 33-year-old maintained he “has to go to work” to make it safe for his baby. As such, he will be devoting his time and effort to fatherhood.

Inside Tyler Cameron’s Plans With Fiancée Tate Madden And Their Child

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Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden waited until October 20 to announce her pregnancy. The pair also revealed they have been renovating their Florida home. Confirmation of Madden’s pregnancy left no doubt why the pair was hard at work to refurbish their residence.

According to Cameron, he has been retiling the bathrooms and giving the shed a makeover. His immediate plans after “Dancing with the Stars” is to build a nursery for their child. Cameron admitted his time on the dancing series divded his attention, although he has nothing but positive memories with Shana Burgess.

Burgess had glowing words for Cameron as well. The pro dancer also spoke in an exclusive interivew with E! News, where she said she and Cameron plan to remain friends after the competition. Burgess went further and called Cameron an “amazing human” whom she wants to “keep in [her] life.

“Tyler has become an incredible friend outside this ballroom,” Burgess told the outlet. “There’s been a lot of things happening in my life that he’s been an incredible friend through. He’s so grounded for his age. He’s so well beyond his years that he surprises me sometimes with his wisdom and his depth.”