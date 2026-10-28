Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson React to Earning the First Perfect Score of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 has seen its first perfect score of the season. “Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson are overjoyed about their 40/40, especially after a difficult few weeks behind the scenes.

After securing a spot in week eight, the couple is sharing their excitement and what’s ahead for them.

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson Were in Complete Shock

Each year, fans eagerly discuss which couple will earn the first perfect score of the season. Though Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach earned the first 10 during “Dedication Night,” Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson have the first perfect score.

While speaking to “Good Morning America” after “Horror Movie Night” wrapped up, Jenna and Harry could hardly contain their excitement. The duo earned the first perfect score of the season after performing a “Saw” inspired Contemporary piece.

“Speechless,” Jenna told the outlet when asked how she felt about their performance. “I think we haven’t even gotten a 10 yet. So to get four of them, I was like…”

The dancer proceeded to feign fainting into her partner’s arms.

“I don’t know, I kept thinking, ‘Point your biscuits! Point your biscuits!'” Shum added, keeping Derek Hough’s advice in mind. “That’s all I kept saying.”

“We never got it right up until that performance,” the actor added, noting they finally felt “locked in” just before the episode. “[Jenna] just always gives such good guidance.”

While the duo felt pleased to receive four 10s, they also felt honored by the judges’ feedback.

After pulling off a flawless performance, Harry and Jenna told “Good Morning America” they just wanted to relax and eat burgers to celebrate.

Guest Judge Shirley Ballas Talks Giving Tough Feedback

Earning a perfect score is never easy to do — especially when “Strictly Come Dancing” head judge Shirley Ballas is on the panel.

On the Red Carpet caught up with the ballroom legend after the episode concluded to get her thoughts.

“I’m on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ for ten years in Great Britain. I always believe whatever’s in my heart I have to put forward,” Ballas told the outlet. “There’s always a place for somebody to grow. So if you’re giving out 10s every week, where are they going to grow to?”

Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough each raised their eyes when Shirley Ballas delivered a scathing “four” to Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa. However, the British dancer admits it’s just honesty.

“I like to give them hope and a good understanding of the level, to my experienced eye, of where they’re at. I’m not very good at doing fluff. It’s very straight down the line for me,” she added.

Earning a 10 and high praise from Shirley Ballas herself is quite a compliment and a testament to a team’s abilities.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will be back in action next week. “Disney Night” begins at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2. There will not be an episode on Tuesday night due to election coverage.

Keep voting for your favorite competitors so they can keep moving toward the Mirrorball trophy.