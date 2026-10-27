Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Week 7 ‘Horror Movie Night’ Spoilers – LIVE

Last week’s “Dedication Night” is one of the most beloved themes on “Dancing With the Stars,” which had an added bonus: No one was eliminated! Now, another fan-favorite theme is taking center stage tonight as the remaining 10 contestants and their professional partners hit the ballroom floor for “Horror Movie Night,” just in time for Halloween.

Celebrities and their pros will put on their best spooky and scary looks to take on dance routines inspired by horror films, including “Sinners,” “The Lost Boys,” and “Annabelle: Creation” to name a few.

However, the night will get even more scarier as not one but two contestants will face elimination tonight.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

October 27 Live Recap: Week 7

Retired compeititve International Latin champion and Mark Ballas’ mom, Shirley Ballas, is a guest judge tonight. Scoring will be out of 40.

Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa

Movie & Song: “The Omen,” “The Dogs Attack” by Jerry Goldsmith, Lionel Newman and National Philharmonic Orchestra

Type of Dance: Argentine tango

Feedback: Shirley Ballas found it “quite nice,” but did not find the dance routine fast enough for an Argentine tango. She noted that their posture “wasn’t in the right place.” Carrie Ann Inaba found it “tense and stift.” Derek Hough believed Julia was too “timid.”

Carrie Ann: 7

Derek: 7

Shirley: 4

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 26/40

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson

Movie & Song: “Saw,” “Toxic” by 2WEI

Type of Dance: Contemporary

Feedback: Bruno called the dance routine “perfection,” while Carrie Ann shared, “that’s the contemporary we’ve been waiting for.” Derek enjoyed the “partnership” and loved seeing how Harry contorted his body. Shirley “loved” the movements.

Carrie Ann: 10

Derek: 10

Shirley: 10

Bruno: 10

Final Score: 40/40 (First 10’s of the season!)

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

Movie & Song: “Sinners,” “I Lied to You” by Miles Caton

Type of Dance: Paso doble

Feedback: Derek called it “captivating,” but the “energy” was lost in the dance routine. Shirley did not find any recognizable paso doble movements in the dance.

Carrie Ann: 8

Derek: 8

Shirley: 4

Bruno: 8

Final Score: 28/40

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy

Movie & Song: “28 Weeks Later,” ““Uninvited” by Damned Anthem and Kendra Dantes

Type of Dance: Argentine tango

Feedback: Bruno called the choreography “sensational” and “unbelievable.” Shirley loved the footwork and appreciated the emotion in the dance routine. Bruno loved the “power and the passion.” Carrie called Val’s choreography “incredible” and the routine “perfection.”

Carrie Ann: 9

Derek: 10

Shirley: 9

Bruno: 9

Final Score: 37/40

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

Movie & Song: “Annabelle: Creation,” “You Are My Sunshine” by Charles McDonald

Type of Dance: Contemporary

Feedback: Shirley called the choreography “outstanding,” Bruno said that Connor “killed the routine,” and admired the story. Carrie Ann called Connor “the contemporary king,” and Derek said the dance was “unbelievable and perfect.”

Carrie Ann: 10

Derek: 10

Shirley: 8

Bruno: 9

Final Score: 37/40

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