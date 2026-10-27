DWTS Fans Rename Halloween Episode ‘Daniween’ in Honor of Beloved Pro

Forget Halloween: DWTS fans are officially celebrating “Daniween” this week.

Viewers have flooded social media with calls to rename the show’s annual Halloween episode in honor of pro dancer Daniella Karagach. Her show-stopping seasonal routines have made her a dominant force in the ballroom. With the live broadcast fast approaching, the viral movement highlights just how much the star choreographer’s work has redefined one of the series’ biggest nights.

Daniella Karagach Will Perform a Jazz Routine For Horror Movie Night

Pro Daniella Karagach and her celebrity partner Ezra Frech will dance a Jazz routine to “Madness” by Ruelle for Horror Movie Night. Their performance will be inspired by the horror film character, “The Invisible Man.”

In an Instagram post, Karagach gave fans a tease at what they can expect during tonight’s live performance. She captioned the series of photos, “See you later.”

DWTS viewers are eagerly anticipating the routine. The pairing between Karagach and Frech has become one of the season’s standouts. Fans are placing high expectations on the duo to deliver another dance cementing their status as genuine mirrorball contenders. They shared their remarks in the post’s comments section.

“Daniween is finally here!” exclaimed one DWTS viewer.

A second fan wrote, “I love when we get to see Dani’s freak flag fly. My spooky queen.”

“She is the queen of DWTS Halloween!” wrote a third Instagram user.

A fourth admirer exclaimed, “I already know a 10 is coming!”

Daniella Karagach Has Created Some of DWTS Most Memorable Halloween-Themed Routines

Over the years, Daniella Karagach has transformed DWTS Halloween Night into her personal showcase. Known for her edgy choreography, the fan-favorite pro consistently delivers routines that transcend the scoreboard and dominate social media feeds for weeks.

Karagach’s ability to turn spooky themes into viral ballroom moments has set a new gold standard for the franchise’s annual holiday special.

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The fan consensus was built on a streak of unforgettable Halloween performances. Viewers consistently point to her Season 30 “Us”-themed Contemporary alongside NBA star Iman Shumpert. Their routine was packed with jaw-dropping, gravity-defying lifts that went viral and earned a perfect score.

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Karagach repeated that eerie magic in Season 33 with Dwight Howard. Time and again, her ability to turn spooky themes into athletic masterclasses has made her seasonal numbers the most anticipated routines of the entire competition.

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Last season, she choreographed a Vampire-themed Vienesse Waltz for Dylan Efron, turning a traditional ballroom style into a haunting, cinematic highlight of the night. The dark performance proved once again that whether she is working with an athlete or an actor, Karagach knows exactly how to tap into a partner’s strengths to deliver maximum drama.

Whether the show officially adopts the “Daniween” title or not, fans have already made their verdict clear. Viewers are ready for Daniella Karagach to do what she does best: turn the DWTS ballroom into a haunting, showstopping moment meant to be remembered.

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.