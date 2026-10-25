How ‘DWTS’ Will Handle Val Chmerkovskiy’s Return Following Suspension

Val Chmerkosvkiy is set to return to the ballroom with partner Jenna Dewan one week after being forced to sit out for “Dedication Night” of “Dancing With the Stars.”

After the drama between Val and judge Carrie Ann Inaba, producers are gearing up to welcome back one of the show’s biggest stars. But how will “Dancing With the Stars” address his return?

Val Chmerkovskiy’s Return

According to a new report, Tuesday’s episode of the competition series is set to carry on as normal.

“The plan for next week is to basically act like nothing happened,” The U.S. Sun reported on Sunday, October 25.

With both Val and Carrie Ann in the ballroom for the first time, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianna Hough will reportedly not address the suspension.

“It’s going to be very awkward between Val and Carrie Ann but both have been told to just focus on the dancing, keep it professional, and not add more drama into the mix,” the outlet added.

Val’s suspension marked the first time in the show’s 35-season history that a professional dancer was benched for a week of competition. It all started during the October 13 episode when Carrie Ann criticized Val’s wife and fellow dance pro Jenna Johnson, and her partner actor Harry Shum Jr., for an apparent lift during their samba.

Following the episode, Val took to social media to call out Carrie Ann. In a since-deleted post, he wrote, “You almost saw ‘Fresh Prince’ enter the ballroom last night.” Val’s post was a reference to Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards.



Despite issuing an apology and removing the post from his profile, Val was suspended for one week. It was later reported that Carrie Ann filed a formal complaint with the production company’s HR.

A spokesperson for BBC Studios, the production company behind “Dancing With the Stars,” confirmed the suspension in a statement to Us Weekly.

“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” the statement read. “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

‘Dedication Night’

The “Step Up” star was able to continue with the competition as pro Alan Bersten stepped in for Val. Alan was previously partner with chef Giada De Laurentiis, but the pair were eliminated earlier this season.

Jenna and Alan — who only had two and a half days to rehearse — danced the Viennese waltz to the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” in honor of Jenna’s mother, Nancy. Jenna and Alan still managed to earn a score of 37 out of 40.

“I learned this early on — in life, but also especially in our business — that the show must go on,” Dewan told Good Morning America following the show. “Sometimes, unexpected things happen and you have to pivot. And then your job is to make the best of that, and your mental game is what you’re in control of.”