‘DWTS’ Jan Ravnik Clears Up Viral Side-Eye After Pasha Pashkov’s ‘Sexiest’ Title

Jan Ravnik has no hard feelings after costar Pasha Pashkov was crowned the winner of People’s Sexiest DWTS Pro category during the Tuesday, October 20, episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Cameras were rolling during “Dedication Night” when Pasha was handed a sash, and the Eras Tour dancer’s reaction quickly went viral.

Jan Ravnik’s Reaction

In the viral clip of Pasha being crowned, Jan can be seen in the background, side-eyeing his partner, Tatiana Ali. Following the emotional night of competition, Jan cleared up any confusion about his intentions.

“Why everyone? Why everyone? Look at this. Everyone loves this,” he joked during an interview with E! News. “Look, I’m gonna say, he does deserve it. Look at him. He’s [expletive] hot. But not being nominated, it’s painful. And why the hell [am] I always on camera when this is happening. Every time. And then, of course, my reaction, I’m not gonna be like [cheeses]. I’m like [looks around confused].”

Despite his happiness for his fellow professional dancer, Jan was still a little salty about the apparent diss.

“I was never a prom king. I was never anything for this,” he added. “A lot of people have said that I’m hot today. That’s at least something.”

One person who was thrilled about Pasha’s win—his wife, Daniella Karagach.

“It’s amazing to have this publicly presented [and] celebrated, how hot my husband is,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m throwing a party tonight, but you’re not invited. I’m so sorry. No one is invited! I’m celebrating tonight.”

‘Dedication Night’

Despite the low-stakes drama surrounding Pasha and Jan came amid real on-set drama between Val Chmerkovskiy and judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Val was suspended for one week of competition after after sharing a controversial remark via TikTok aimed at the judge.

During the October 13 episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Carrie Ann criticized a lift performed by Chmerkovskiy’s wife, dancer Jenna Johnson, and her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr., during their samba.

Val later took to social media to criticize her comments. In a since-deleted post, he wrote, “You almost saw ‘Fresh Prince’ enter the ballroom last night,” referring to the infamous moment when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Despite apologizing for the remark and removing the post from his profile, BBC Studios, the production company behind “Dancing With the Stars,” confirmed the suspension in a statement on Saturday, October 17.

“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” the spokesperson said. “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

Val’s partner, “Step Up” star Jenna Dewan, was still allowed to continue with the competition as professional dancer Alan Bersten stepped in to dance the Viennese waltz. Alan was previously paired with celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, but the pair were sent home earlier this season.

The temporary pair danced to the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” in honor of Dewan’s mother, Nancy Bursch, and scored a 37 out of 40.