’10 Things I Hate About You’ Star Explains Missing Heath Ledger Tribute on ‘DWTS’

David Krumholtz is clearing up why he was missing from the “10 Things I Hate About You” cast reunion on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The 48-year-old actor, who played Michael Eckman in the 1999 romantic comedy, was noticeably absent when several of his former co-stars reunited on the ABC competition show Tuesday, Oct. 20, to support Julia Stiles during her tribute to the late Heath Ledger.

Rather than leave fans wondering, Krumholtz shared an Instagram video the following day explaining that his work schedule prevented him from attending.

“I’m here shooting a film,” he said from the Catskill Mountains in New York. “I could not be in L.A. for Dancing with the Stars last night. I would have loved, loved, loved to have been there.”

Krumholtz praised the reunion and Stiles’ performance, which honored Ledger, who passed away in 2008 at age 28.

“Julia’s tribute to my dear friend who I miss every single day was amazing and stunning and I’m so proud of her,” he said.

David Krumholtz Jokes About His Appearance as Fans React

Krumholtz also brought some humor to his explanation, joking that his appearance might have drawn attention away from the reunion.

After complimenting his former castmates for looking youthful, he removed his hat to reveal his partially bald head.

“It would have been weird because I shaved what’s left of my hair,” he joked, imagining how people online might react to his appearance.

However, the actor made it clear that his hairstyle was not the reason he missed the reunion and that he would have attended if his schedule allowed it.

Fans appreciated his explanation, with several admitting they had wondered why he wasn’t included.

“I’m so glad you said something bc I was ready to riot for not including you 😭😏🤣,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Well thank you for letting us know why you weren’t there because I screamed where’s David when I saw it.”

Stiles also confirmed that Krumholtz had been invited during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“David Krumholtz, we wanted him here,” she said. “He wanted to be here, but he’s working on an HBO show in New York so there was no way he could fly to Los Angeles.”

Julia Stiles Honors Heath Ledger During ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Reunion

Stiles, 45, performed a contemporary routine with professional dance partner Ezra Sosa to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” the song Ledger famously sang to her character in “10 Things I Hate About You.”

At the end of the dance, Stiles placed a single red rose on the stage steps while looking at a photograph of herself and Ledger from the film.

Her former co-stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gabrielle Union, Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan and Susan May Pratt then joined her on the dance floor.

Speaking to PEOPLE afterward, Stiles explained that she and Sosa wanted to approach the tribute with care.

“I think we both felt a responsibility to be respectful, to honor him in a way that felt authentic and sincere,” she said.

Krumholtz’s absence also comes two months after he publicly discussed stepping away from acting.

The actor announced in August that he was putting his career on hold to prioritize his mental health. He later clarified that he was not retiring and still had projects in the works.

Despite missing Tuesday’s reunion, Krumholtz made his affection for his former castmates clear in his Instagram video.

“Anyway, love them all, love you all,” he said.