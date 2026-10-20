Carrie Ann Inaba Breaks Social Media Silence After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debacle

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba has returned to social media one week after the controversial “Super Bowl Night” episode.

After Inaba delivered sharp feedback to Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr., Val Chmerkovskiy made a controversial comment online referencing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. DWTS producers opted to suspend Chmerkovskiy for one week. Eliminated pro Alan Bersten will temporarily step in as his replacement.

For the past week, Carrie Ann Inaba has been silent on social media. She made a new post just hours ahead of the “Dedication Night” premiere.

Carrie Ann Inaba Returns to Social Media

Immediately following Val Chmerkovskiy’s comments, the “Dancing With the Stars” executives stepped in to ensure the ballroom is a safe and comfortable place for everyone. They deemed Val’s comments not to be in line with that environment, resulting in his suspension.

“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” a spokesperson for BBC Studios issued an official statement. “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

TMZ reported that Carrie Ann Inaba filed a complaint with HR after learning about Val’s comment. Now, she’s putting the discourse behind her and looking forward to tonight’s performances.

“Always and forever team Dancing with the Stars❤️🪩” the ballroom judge shared on social media hours ahead of the new episode. “Looking forward to a heartfelt night of dedications.”

After keeping to herself since last week, many DWTS fans felt delighted to see her return to Instagram. Several fans defended Inaba in the comments, urging her to keep going amid a chaotic week.

“Don’t let the haters bring you down. You’ve been here from the beginning of the show, and you will be here after the fair-weather viewers are long gone,” one encouraging fan wrote.

Many others chose positivity, noting they couldn’t wait to see what she wore to the ballroom this week.

A Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Calls for Peace & Unity

After “Dancing With the Stars” announced Alan Bersten as Val Chmerkovskiy’s replacement, some viewers expressed feelings of disappointment. Former DWTS pro Louis van Amstel stepped in to defend Alan and called for only positivity moving forward.

“This show is about making people feel good, about supporting, about changing lives,” the 54-year-old informed viewers in a new Instagram update. “It has affected all of our lives. There are many reality shows where the drama comes from the cast going at each other and the entertainment is at their expense. I don’t believe our show is. Our show is about supporting one another, especially when it comes to the pro dancers.”

“When you are on that season, you have a contract for three months,” the dancer explained. “So if you are eliminated as a pro, you now become part of the performances. … Ultimately, Alan didn’t make the choice, the producers made the choice.”

Louis van Amstel offered up a call for unity at the end of his video.

“Let’s stick together as a group and support each other,” he urged.

“Dedication Night” begins at 8 p.m. on ABC. One couple will be eliminated, and the top nine will proceed to week seven.