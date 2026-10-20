Val Chmerkovskiy Suspended: What Led to ‘DWTS’ Pro’s ‘Dedication Night’ Ban

Val Chmerkovskiy will be forced to sit out during Tuesday night’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” While his partner, actress Jenna Dewan, continues on with fill-in Alan Bersten, fans have questioned exactly what happened to lead to Val’s suspension.

Why Val Was Suspended

A spokesperson for BBC Studios, the production company behind “Dancing With the Stars,” confirmed the suspension in a statement to Us Weekly.

“The well-being of everyone who works on Dancing with the Stars is non-negotiable,” the spokesperson said. “Val’s social media post was inappropriate and does not reflect the values or standards expected of anyone connected with the show. As a result, he will not participate in next week’s show.”

The shocking news came days after comments made by Val towards judge Carrie Ann Inaba following last week’s episode.

Carrie Ann criticized a lift performed by Chmerkovskiy’s wife, fellow professional dancer Jenna Johnson, and her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr., during their samba on October 13.

Following the episode, Val took to social media to criticize Inaba’s comments. In a since-deleted TikTok post, Val wrote, “You almost saw ‘Fresh Prince’ enter the ballroom last night.” His remarks were a reference to the infamous moment from the 2022 Academy Awards when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage while shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out your mouth.”

Val quickly apologized for his remarks, but was still ordered to sit out for one week of competition.

The Aftermath

Despite his apology and the fact that he removed his social media post, Carrie Ann reportedly felt threatened by Val’s remarks.

According to TMZ, she went straight to the production company’s HR department to file a formal complaint against the dancer.

“The last thing I want is to become a distraction from an important week or from the incredible work my dance partner Jenna Dewan is putting in,” he said in a statement after news of his suspension broke. “Please send Carrie Ann, Jenna and the whole DWTS family lots of love during Dedication Night. I’ll be watching and cheering everyone on!!”

TMZ added that it is unclear whether Val will still be paid for this week of competition, despite not appearing on the dance floor.

Dewan and Bersten are set to perform the Viennese waltz to “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers, a song she called “the greatest, most romantic song ever.” The dance will be a tribute to the “Step Up” star’s mother, Nancy Bursch.

“I’ve been thinking so much on all the things my mom has taught me throughout my life. Not just in what she’s said, but in the way she’s lived and the example she’s always been for me,” Dewan shared via Instagram on Sunday. “To lead with kindness. To give people grace. To be strong without losing your softness. To keep your heart open, even when life doesn’t go quite the way you imagined.”

She added, “My mom has always been my biggest cheerleader. The one who believed in me before I even knew what was possible for myself. Who encouraged me to dream big, to keep going, and most importantly, to never lose sight of who I am along the way.”