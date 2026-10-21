Julia Stiles Surprises Fans With ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ Reunion in Touching Heath Ledger Tribute

Julia Stiles brought the cast of the iconic movie “10 Things I Hate About You” back together again for a beautiful tribute to one of their late co-stars.

During dedication night on “Dancing with the Stars,” Stiles and her partner Ezra Sosa performed a contemporary routine to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” in honor of Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008 of an accidental overdose at the age of 28.

And with that, eagle-eyed fans noticed that his blue dress was similar to the outfit she wore in the film. In the video shared by the show, highlighting the rehearsals throughout the week, Stiles said she “learned a lot” from Ledger, adding that he was “so authentic.”

“I see pictures from that time, and I’m like, wow,” she continued. “It was so easy with him. I have so many great memories, but I’m also really sad, because I wish I could pick up the phone and be like, ‘Hey dude, people really care about that movie. We did something special.’ And I can’t do that.”

As the routine ended, Stiles began walking towards a photo of Ledger, placing a rose on the stairs in honor. Then, she walked back and was met by her co-stars from the movie: Gabrielle Union, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Andrew Keegan, Susan May Pratt, and Larisa Oleynik.

A Reunion For The Ages

Following this incredible moment, which closed out the dedication night performances, Stiles spoke with Variety, in which she said she was “bawling” before hitting the dance floor with Sosa, adding that she wanted to “represent his legacy.”

And she certainly did that as fans were overwhelmed with emotions at this reunion and tribute.

“them playing the ten things i hate about you voiceover with the cast coming out too i can’t even #dwts,” one person commented.

“Anybody else really NOT OKAY right now?! Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa incorporated some of Heath Ledger’s original choreography from 10 Things I Hate About You into their Tribute Week dance. We love you, our Kat Stratford and Patrick Verona.🌹,” another person posted.

“When I tell you tears immediately went down my eyes when the 10 things I hate about you cast joined Julia at the end. Heath Ledger would’ve loved this!🥹😭👏🏽,” a fan wrote.

“STOP IT ! The whole cast of 10 Things I Hate About You?! The Rose?! His dance?! His face?! RIP Heath! #DWTS,” another fan said.

“The cast of 10 things I hate about you showing up at the end of Julia’s dance ARE YOU KIDDING ME ugh heath ledger is smiling from above🙌🏽😭 #DWTS,” one fan stated.

Ezra Sosa & Julia Stiles Released A Joint Statement Before Their Performance

Hours before performing, Sosa and Stiles posted a joint Instagram post, reflecting on their upcoming dance.

“I don’t think we’ve ever approached a performance with more care, sensitivity, and intention than this one,” they wrote. “From the very beginning, it was incredibly important to both Julia and I that this tribute be created with the utmost respect, thoughtfulness, and close guidance from those who hold Heath and his memory closest.”

“This isn’t about defining a relationship or telling a story that isn’t ours to tell. It’s about honoring a beautiful moment in time, a film that changed so many lives, and someone whose impact continues to be felt by generations. We’ve poured so much love into this piece, and we’re incredibly grateful for the trust placed in us to bring it to life. Our only hope is that it honors his memory with the dignity, love, and respect it deserves.”