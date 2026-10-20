What Led to Icon Heath Ledger’s Passing 18 Years Ago?

Heath Ledger was one of those actors who could make a movie memorable long after the credits rolled. From his role as Patrick Verona in “10 Things I Hate About You” (1999) to his unforgettable performance as the Joker in “The Dark Knight” (2008), the actor left behind a legacy that continues to mean so much to fans.

Born on April 4, 1979, in Perth, Australia, Ledger built a career spanning romantic comedies, historical dramas, and psychological thrillers. He even earned a posthumous Oscar for his work in “The Dark Knight.” Sadly, Ledger passed away on January 22, 2008, at just 28 years old.

Yep, nearly 18 years later, fans are still celebrating his work. And with his former co-star Julia Stiles preparing a special tribute on “Dancing with the Stars,” there is plenty of reason to revisit Ledger’s life, his career, and the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing.

What Was Heath Ledger’s Cause of Death?

Getty Heath Ledger as The Joker in “The Dark Knight” screening in Perth, Australia (2011)

Ledger appeared in several fan-favorite films throughout his career, including “The Patriot” (2000), “A Knight’s Tale” (2001), “Lords of Dogtown” (2005), “The Brothers Grimm” (2005), and “Brokeback Mountain” (2005). His final completed role was Tony in the 2009 fantasy film “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus,” which was released after his death.

According to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Ledger died from acute intoxication caused by the combined effects of six medications. Ellen Borakove, a spokeswoman for Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Charles S. Hirsch, told The New York Times:

“Mr. Heath Ledger died as the result of acute intoxication by the combined effects of oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam, and doxylamine. We have concluded that the manner of death is accident, resulting from the abuse of prescription medications.”

The official ruling classified Ledger’s death as accidental. But, let’s be real, losing someone so young is heartbreaking, especially when their career was still growing and so many opportunities remained ahead of them.

What Did Heath Ledger’s Friends Say About Him?

Getty Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams arrive at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon (2006)

Ledger’s death shocked fans and those who knew him. In a 2017 interview with People, “Lords of Dogtown” director Catherine Hardwicke recalled a conversation with the actor during the awards season for “Brokeback Mountain.”

“Part of it is being an actor and getting so deep in your characters and trying to figure out your life. I remember talking to him during the award stuff for Brokeback Mountain and he was like, ‘I just want to move away to Holland and ride bicycles for a year—get away from all this craziness.’”

Hardwicke’s recollection offered a glimpse into Ledger’s thoughts during a period when his career was attracting considerable attention. However, it does not tell the whole story of what he was experiencing at the time.

An anonymous friend also spoke to People in the same article following Ledger’s passing, remembering the actor as a loving father who embraced life intensely.

“I didn’t expect this at all; he was so young and he cared so much for his baby. He was a wonderful father, caring and so loving. But he had his vices. He loved life but he tended to go to the extreme.”

Ledger shared daughter Matilda with “Dawson’s Creek” alum, Michelle Williams. The two met while filming “Brokeback Mountain” in 2004, welcomed Matilda in 2005, but eventually separated in 2007.

Honestly, it is difficult not to think about how much more Ledger could have accomplished had he lived longer. Still, his performances remain a lasting reminder of the talent he brought to the screen.

Julia Stiles Is Honoring Her Former Co-Star on ‘DWTS’

Now, Ledger’s legacy is getting another special moment in the spotlight. Julia Stiles, who played Kat Stratford opposite Ledger’s Patrick Verona in the 1999 romantic comedy “10 Things I Hate About You,” is expected to honor her former co-star during “Dancing with the Stars” on tonight’s episode.

Stiles and her professional dance partner, Ezra Sosa, are preparing a contemporary routine set to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Fans of the movie will immediately recognize the song from the iconic scene in which Ledger’s character sings to Kat from the bleachers at their high school.

Yep, it is the kind of movie moment that has stuck with fans for decades, making the song an especially meaningful choice for this tribute.

Sosa took to Instagram earlier today (October 20) to share his thoughts about the performance, emphasizing the care and respect behind the tribute.

“I don’t think we’ve ever approached a performance with more care, sensitivity, and intention than this one. From the very beginning it was incredibly important to both Julia and I that this tribute be created with the utmost respect, thoughtfulness, and close guidance from those who hold Heath and his memory closest. This isn’t about defining a relationship or telling a story that isn’t ours to tell. It’s about honoring a beautiful moment in time, a film that changed so many lives, and someone whose impact continues to be felt by generations.”

It seems like the team understands just how much this movie means to fans and why Ledger’s performance still resonates. Rather than trying to tell a story that isn’t theirs, the tribute focuses on celebrating a memorable film and an actor whose work continues to bring people together.

It seems like a fitting way to honor Ledger, whose legacy goes far beyond the circumstances of his death. For fans who have revisited “10 Things I Hate About You” over the years, Stiles’ performance offers another opportunity to remember the movie, the music, and the actor who made that unforgettable scene possible.

A new episode of “Dancing with the Stars” Season 35 airs tonight, Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 8:00pm ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming next day on Hulu.