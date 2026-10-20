Sharna Burgess Pens Emotional Note to Tyler Cameron & Tate Madden Ahead of DWTS ‘Dedication Night’

“The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron is delighted to be on “Dancing With the Stars” this year. Tonight, he and Sharna Burgess are performing in “Dedication Night,” which will certainly bring plenty of emotions to the ballroom.

Tyler’s fiancee, Tate Madden, is joining the pair for their Contemporary routine to “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran. Ahead of the episode, Sharna is taking some time to reflect on the journey and share an encouraging note to the happy couple.

Sharna Burgess Feels So Proud of Tyler Cameron’s Journey

Professional dancer Sharna Burgess is wearing her heart on her sleeve ahead of “Dedication Night” this week. The 41-year-old shared an emotional message with her dance partner just hours before the premiere.

“Dear Tyler and Tate,” Sharna began her endearing post. “There’s almost so many things to say that I’m lost on which to choose. I’ll start with thank you for trusting me, for putting this story, your story, in my hands and being all in. What an honor it is to create for and with the two of you.”

This week, Tyler Cameron plans to honor his late mother and mothers everywhere with his “Dedication Night” routine. As a mother to a four-year-old son, Sharna can certainly relate to the sentiment.

“Ty, you’ve shared with me the things your heart feels you will miss with your Mama, like your mama and son dance at your wedding and so much more,” the dancer continued. “Tonight, while I can’t give you that first dance, we can certainly give this one to her. We will share those feelings out loud with our bodies and I just know in my heart she is with you every step of the way, not just tonight but every moment of your life.”

“A mother’s love lasts to her last breath and beyond, it transcends lifetimes and will be with you forever. She is never gone, she is always here in the background, guiding you and lifting you in the ways she can. Just like she guided you to the love of your life in Tate. Now… use that plié, that relevé, that breath, and all that emotion and let’s make Mama proud ♥️” Sharna concluded the post.

Tyler Cameron Carries His Mother’s Love With Him

Throughout his “Dancing With the Stars” journey, Tyler Cameron has discussed how much his mother loved watching the show. He knows how tremendously proud she would feel to see him perform in the ballroom.

“To all the moms watching tonight,” the reality star began an emotional Instagram post of his own, “Tonight is for you. I get to honor not only my mother, but all mothers watching. It was really important for me to do it that way. I had the most amazing mother and I am so grateful for every bit of love and ounce of energy she poured into me.

“She gave me and my brothers the most amazing life. There are so many mothers that do the same for their kids and I want tonight to be about the love a kid has for his mother,” he added.

Fans already know there won’t be a dry eye in the audience after Tyler, Tate, and Sharna take the floor.

“Dedication Night” begins at 8 p.m. tonight on ABC. Keep voting for Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess to keep them in the competition.