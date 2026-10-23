Sasha Farber Gives Update on Former ‘DWTS’ Partner Selma Blair

Sasha Farber is sharing an update on Selma Blair, making it clear that their bond extends well beyond the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom.

The professional dancer, 42, spoke about his former partner while attending the 2026 Dancers Against Cancer’s Gala of the Stars on Thursday, Oct. 22. Blair has recently faced legal trouble following her Oct. 11 arrest.

When asked whether he had spoken with the actress recently, Farber told PEOPLE, “I have been talking to Selma. She’s doing great and I’m thinking of her.”

Farber Reveals How Blair Is Doing

Farber and Blair competed together on Season 31 of the ABC dance competition in 2022.

Their partnership ended when Blair withdrew from the competition because of health challenges, but the experience clearly left a lasting impression on the dancer.

Asked about their relationship today, Farber emphasized how close they remain.

“We are family. She is literally my family,” he said.

Farber, who performed at Thursday’s gala, also reflected on how the show can create lasting connections between celebrities and their professional partners.

“It’s things like that that really make the show,” he said. “You make such a connection because this show, it’s just a family orientated show. The people that you get to meet, they become your family for the rest of your life.”

Blair has also recently reflected on her time on “Dancing With the Stars” and revealed that she would welcome the chance to return.

During an Oct. 20 appearance on “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show,” the actress told host Jenny McCarthy that she loved the experience and would consider competing again.

The interview was recorded before Blair’s arrest. McCarthy opened the episode with a message acknowledging the timing and expressing “love, compassion and support” for Blair.

Looking back on her season, Blair explained that her health sometimes made performing difficult.

While rehearsing, she could occasionally find a way for her brain and body to work together long enough to complete a routine, only to struggle with movement afterward.

“Then I couldn’t move again to get to the judges,” Blair recalled.

Blair Revealed That She Would Do DWTS Again

She said leaving the competition was especially painful because it also meant Farber could no longer continue that season.

“I was so sad,” she said. “That meant that, like, Sasha had to be done with the season, and I loved it.”

Blair, who had undergone a bone marrow transplant before competing, described how meaningful it was to have a physical goal during her recovery.

“I felt so good exercising again and having a goal,” she said. “I wanted to go back. You know, never say never, never say never.”

During the interview, McCarthy floated the idea of a “Dancing With the Stars” reunion and suggested a special season for contestants whose original runs ended sooner than they wanted.

“Maybe I’ll make a phone call,” McCarthy joked.

Blair was open to the idea, although she quipped that she might return only to be eliminated during the first week.

For now, Farber’s latest comments offer a reminder that his connection with Blair has endured long after their time competing together.