Gleb Savchenko Mocks ‘Unemployed Hater’ Label After Alan Bersten Criticism

Gleb Savchenko’s criticism of Alan Bersten is still causing waves in the “Dancing With the Stars” world. However, the longtime pro appears to be taking the backlash in stride.

Savchenko, 43, poked fun at one particularly harsh description of himself in a TikTok posted Thursday, Oct. 22, after facing criticism for questioning Bersten’s ability to replace suspended pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Savchenko was unimpressed when Bersten was selected to dance with Jenna Dewan during Dedication Night. He argued that the former Mirrorball champion was not on Chmerkovskiy’s level when it came to technique and artistry.

Now, after other “DWTS” figures defended Bersten and his performance with Dewan earned strong scores and praise, Savchenko is making it clear that he views his comments as criticism of dancing rather than a personal attack.

Savchenko appeared relaxed in his latest TikTok as he sipped a cocktail and scrolled through his phone. “POV: Another day of being an ‘unemployed professional hater,’” he wrote across the video. In the caption, Savchenko described his remarks as “constructive criticism about dance technique” and insisted they were “never personal.”

The playful response follows an earlier attempt by Savchenko to clarify what he meant when discussing Bersten. “I didn’t attack Alan at all,” he said during another TikTok livestream. Savchenko added that Bersten was a good dancer “for his niche” but argued that he should not be compared directly with Chmerkovskiy.

Savchenko maintained that the two pros have different styles and techniques while insisting he was not trying to “talk trash.”

Why Gleb Savchenko Criticized Alan Bersten as Val Chmerkovskiy’s Replacement

The controversy began after “Dancing With the Stars” suspended Chmerkovskiy for one episode over a since-deleted social media post involving judge Carrie Ann Inaba. The dispute began during Super Bowl Night when Inaba criticized an illegal lift in a samba performed by Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Jenna Johnson, and her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr.

Chmerkovskiy subsequently posted a remark that appeared to reference Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards while defending Johnson. He later apologized, saying he had made a “poor decision” and that Inaba did not deserve to become caught up in it.

BBC Studios said in a statement that Chmerkovskiy’s post was “inappropriate” and confirmed that he would not participate in the following episode. Bersten, who had been eliminated earlier in season 35 with celebrity partner Giada De Laurentiis, was brought back to dance with Dewan during the Oct. 20 Dedication Night episode.

Savchenko questioned that choice during a livestream. He said Bersten was “not up to the level” when discussing dance quality and technique and suggested that another dancer could have been chosen instead.

The criticism quickly attracted attention from other members of the “DWTS” family. Former pro Louis van Amstel directly challenged Savchenko’s comments, arguing that Bersten had not chosen himself for the assignment and should not be blamed for accepting the job.

EntertainmentNow reported that van Amstel said he was “disappointed” in Savchenko and accused him of throwing Bersten “under the bus.” Amstel also suggested there were things he could say about Savchenko if he wanted to “open Pandora’s box.” He ultimately stopped himself and instead encouraged the professional dancers to support one another.

Emma Slater separately defended the decision to use Bersten. This came up after a viewer questioned why an eliminated pro was returning to the ballroom. “Yeah that’s what happens,” Slater wrote. “We all step in for each other.” Eliminated professional dancers can continue appearing on the show and fill in for their colleagues when necessary.

Alan Bersten’s Performance Drew Praise From Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

Getty DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Dedication Night” – The ballroom gets personal as the 10 remaining couples take to the dance floor to deliver heartfelt performances honoring the influential people and places that have shaped their lives. Guest judge Kym Johnson returns to offer her expert insights. TUESDAY, OCT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

JENNA DEWAN, ALAN BERSTEN (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

Bersten and Dewan had only a few days to rehearse their Viennese waltz to “Unchained Melody.” Dewan dedicated their dance to her mother, Nancy Smith. Despite the last-minute partnership, they earned 37 out of 40, including a 10 from Inaba.

Dewan later praised Bersten for handling the unexpected assignment. “You rose to the occasion, truly,” she told him after the performance, according to Good Morning America.

Chmerkovskiy also publicly thanked Bersten for filling in during his suspension. “Thank you for stepping in and doing such an amazing job,” he wrote on Instagram. “Jenna looks so good and most importantly happy.”

Chmerkovskiy later reacted to footage of the routine with one word: “Perfection,” according to EntertainmentNow. The positive reception did not directly address Savchenko’s technical critique. However, it showed that Bersten’s temporary partnership was well received by the judges, Dewan and the professional dancer he replaced.

Why Gleb Savchenko Isn’t Competing on ‘DWTS’ Season 35

Getty

The “unemployed” jab Savchenko mocked appears to reference his absence from the current season. Savchenko was not included among the season 35 professional dancers after appearing with Hilaria Baldwin during season 34.

In an October interview with Us Weekly, he described his time away from the ballroom as a “little break,” “little hiatus” and “little reset.” “I’m not retired from ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” he said, joking that he would return as a celebrity contestant and win.

Savchenko has also been pursuing opportunities away from competitive ballroom dancing. He has been working on acting projects and said he was “fully transitioning into acting.”

Still, he has remained an active viewer of “Dancing With the Stars.” He has not been shy about sharing his opinions on season 35. His latest TikTok suggests the criticism surrounding those opinions has not convinced him to stay quiet.

For now, Savchenko appears willing to laugh at being called a “professional hater.” He maintains that, when it comes to Bersten, he was critiquing the dancing rather than the dancer.