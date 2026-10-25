Talk Show Host Claims Derek Hough Said ‘There’s No Hope’ for Her on ‘DWTS’

Derek Hough did not mince words when he claimed “there’s no hope” for Jenny McCarthy to ever compete on “Dancing With the Stars.” That is, according to the talk show host herself.

McCarthy opened up about her two left feet during the Tuesday, October 20, episode of her “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show” podcast.

Derek Hough’s Remarks

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While speaking to guest Selma Blair, Jenny revealed that she spent years with the “Dancing With the Stars” crew as her sister worked on the show.

“You know, my sister was a makeup artist for 10 years on that show. Actually, longer, 15 years or however long,” she explained. “And so, every show there was an afterparty, and every afterparty, I would attend, and we would have a ball with the dancers. So, every afterparty, we drink, and they teach me how to try to ballroom dance.”

Jenny continued, “Ten years they tried and finally [judge] Derek [Hough] said, ‘You’re the first person I can honestly say there’s no hope for.'”

She joked that she’s not a dancer, but rather a “cheerleader.”

“I’m a stiff-armed cheerleader,” she laughed. “I can’t find the rhythm.”

Despite having two left feet, Jenny previously revealed that she had been invited to be a star on the popular competition show multiple times.

“They ask me every year, and I just can’t do it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012. “I tell them why: ‘You guys keep saying every year you’re going to get A-List people and then it’s the girl that was with George Clooney.’ They better talk the walk or walk the talk — whatever that saying is.”

Selma Blair’s DWTS Experience

The “Legally Blonde” star appeared on the ballroom series in 2022 with partner Sasha Farber. While she ultimately stepped away during week 5 due to health risks associated with her multiple sclerosis, Selma told Jenny, “I loved it.”

“I’ve never been a dancer and I wanted to. I figure skated and did these things like once I was in college because my mom was too busy to take me to dance or appointments because she worked and all day,” she added. “But I got as much in as I could when I was older, but dancing was something I could never do.”

She continued, “I felt so good exercising again and having a goal.”

On Tuesday’s podcast, Selma echoed Jenny’s argument for turning down the show in its early years, explaining that she once believed joining “Dancing With the Stars” meant her career was “over.”

“I was asked forever. And one, I had no interest. Two, I was like, I don’t want to tell people my career’s over,” she said. “Because in that time, I was like, oh, if you have like a something or trying to get or you you just stopped working or you’re older. Like there were all these reasons for doing it.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues Tuesday, October 27, with Horror Movie Night in honor of Halloween.