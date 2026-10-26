Sasha Farber Celebrates Dog Grinch’s 8th Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Sasha Farber is celebrating a special member of his family. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro marked his dog Grinch’s eighth birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute, reflecting on the unconditional love his four-legged companion has brought into his life.

Farber’s Sweet Post

Farber shared the emotional message on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 26, alongside a video capturing a moment when Grinch stayed close to him.

“Today is my sweet boys birthday, I’m so lucky to have you, no matter what you show so much love and are always by my side, everyone u meet falls in love with you. You came into my life when I needed you the most and I’m forever grateful. You know when I’m having a bad day and u always make me smile, I found this video and I’ll never forget this day, you wouldn’t leave my side 🥹 happppyyyyyyyyyyy birthday my GRINCHY ❤️.”

The dancer also confirmed Grinch’s age in his Instagram Stories, sharing a celebratory message from the dog’s perspective.

“Todayyyyyyyy is my birthdayyy woohooooooooo,” the post read.

Fans Loved the Sweet Post

Fans joined in the celebration, filling the comments with birthday wishes and messages about the special relationship between people and their pets.

“Dogs are the absolute best,” one follower wrote.

“Happy Happy Birthday Grinch!” another commented.

One fan offered a particularly sweet wish for the birthday pup, writing, “Happy Birthday to your sweet and loyal boy. I wish for him to have a wonderful day filled with love from papa Sasha, lots of belly rubs and yummy treats.”

Another added, “Happiest of Happy Birthdays to you sweet angel baby Grinchy!!! Here’s to MANY MANY MORE!!!”

Other followers shared red heart emojis and simple birthday greetings for Farber’s beloved companion.

Grinch, a German Shepherd, frequently appears in Farber’s social media posts. The professional dancer even has a dedicated Instagram account for his dog, giving followers another place to keep up with the pup’s adventures. Grinch shares a home with Farber and another dog, Ruby.

Farber has also used his platform to encourage people to consider adopting animals in need of a home.

In 2025, he teamed up with Ruby for a campaign with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) promoting pet adoption.

The campaign featured Farber and Ruby showing off their playful dance moves in a video that combined his professional background with his love for his canine companion. Farber shared how bringing a rescue dog into his life had created a lasting bond, with Ruby even accompanying him on 10 tours of Dancing With the Stars.

“Getting to know a rescue dog is definitely like a dance,” Farber said. “You don’t know what you’re doing until the end, but what you will get is a dog that loves you and will have your back no matter what.”

His latest tribute to Grinch reflects that same appreciation for the companionship dogs can provide. For Farber, the birthday is about more than another year passing; it’s a chance to celebrate a loyal friend who has been there through difficult days and happy moments alike.