Hilaria Baldwin Reunites With ‘DWTS’ Family

Hilaria Baldwin is reconnecting with familiar faces from “Dancing With the Stars” after her elimination from the competition earlier this season.

Baldwin Shares the Fun Moment on Social Meida

The yoga instructor shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 25, including a playful dance with DWTS pro Sasha Farber.

The post also featured moments with her children and fellow celebrities, including Tori Spelling.

“I love this week and love these people 💕NYC, London, LA,” Baldwin captioned the post.

Fans were delighted to see Baldwin spending time with her DWTS friends again, with several praising her energy and the reunion.

“Wow, you look so beautiful! I love this whole vibe and how you style everything!” one person wrote.

“We love you soooo much!!” another commented.

Other fans shared their appreciation for her dancing and personality. “Love watching you dance!” one follower wrote, while another added, “Watching you just makes me smile. I love that you’re a wacky, silly creative human.”

One commenter was especially excited about the possibility of seeing Baldwin alongside Carmen Electra again, writing, “When I saw that you were going to be there and @carmenelectra….. I was so excited to see you guys reunited again! You guys formed such an amazing bond on that show and I just loved watching it.”

Baldwin’s reunion comes after she recently reflected on her time competing on Season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Baldwin Dishes on Her Time on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

During an appearance filling in for Spelling on the “misSPELLING” podcast, the mother of seven addressed whether she believed her elimination was unfair.

Baldwin left the competition in Week 6, a result that surprised some viewers. When asked whether other contestants should have been eliminated before them, she emphasized that she wasn’t holding a grudge.

“I’m all peace and love and namaste,” she said. “I wanted everyone to keep dancing together, but it’s a competition, and somebody has to go home.”

Although the competition can be intense, Baldwin said she appreciated the experience and the relationships she developed throughout the season.

She also offered praise for fellow contestant Andy Richter, who remained in the competition after her departure.

“I love watching Andy Richter improve,” she said. “He’s just a joy to watch.”

Baldwin’s comments reflected her belief that the show isn’t solely about having the strongest technical dancing skills. She said every contestant brings something worthwhile to the competition, regardless of how far they advance.

“Every single partner on there, whether they got eliminated first or they’re going to win, is valid,” she added. “Dancing is about entertainment and enjoying it. This isn’t about who’s the best dancer—it’s about whose journey you’re watching.”

Her latest Instagram post offered another glimpse of those connections, showing that her time on the show continues to mean something to her even after her elimination. Between dancing with Farber and catching up with familiar faces, Baldwin appears happy to keep those friendships going beyond the ballroom.