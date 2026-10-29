‘Disney Night’ Arrives on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ See the Song & Routines

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 has officially reached one of the most highly anticipated episodes of the season.

Each year, everyone looks forward to “Disney Night.” Though it usually takes place a little earlier in the season, it’s the top eight’s turn to pay homage to Disney fan favorites and classics.

“Disney Night” also marks the return of the team dances. See what viewers can expect from next week’s new episode.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Top 8 Perform Disney Favorites

“Disney Night” on “Dancing With the Stars” comes with a bit of a twist this year. The theme specifically is “Disney on Broadway.” Each of the top eight couples will perform a routine to a Disney song that also graced the Broadway stage.

“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo will serve as the guest judge for the evening.

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov are performing a Quickstep to “A Star Is Born” from “Hercules.”

Paralympic track and field star Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach have the Samba to “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid.”

“The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy are going to dance the Quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will be performing a Jazz routine to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins.”

Model Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are going to perform the Jive to “You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!” from “Peter Pan.”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik will dance a Contemporary number to “Easy as Life” from “Aida.”

Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold have will be dancing a Waltz to “I See the Light” from “Tangled.”

“Save the Last Dance” star Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa are performing a Paso doble to “Satisfied” from “Hamilton.”

Alfonso Ribeiro & Julianne Hough Join the Team Dances

“Disney Night” also marks the return of the team dances. Team Alfonso and Team Julianne will go head to head in hopes of securing extra points.

While the official DWTS podcast didn’t announce who would be on which team, they did tease the songs. One team will perform to “Zoo” from “Zootopia 2” while the othe performs to “We’re All in This Together” from “High School Musical.”

In recent years, “Dancing With the Stars” has opted for a final five instead of a final four. At this point, any of the contestants could be part of the season finale. Many believe that Ezra Frech and Amber Glenn will easily make it to the finale, but the last three spots could go to absolutely anyone.

Due to election night coverage, “Dancing With the Stars” will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2, instead of its usual timeslot on Tuesday.

Keep voting to keep your favorite couples in the competition. After “Disney Night,” the top seven will advance to “Grammy Night,” which is the episode ahead of the semifinals.