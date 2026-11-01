Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Share Adorable Halloween Photos With Son Rome

“Dancing With the Stars” pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson went all out for Halloween, transforming their family into characters from the beloved Pixar movie “Monsters, Inc.”

The couple shared photos of their costumes on social media, with Chmerkovskiy dressed as Mike Wazowski, their son, Rome, dressed as James P. Sullivan, better known as Sulley, and Johnson portraying Celia Mae.

Others simply filled the comments with red heart and pumpkin emojis.

“A very Monsters Inc Halloween,” the couple wrote alongside the festive photos.

Fans Loved the Adorarble Posts

The family’s playful looks quickly caught the attention of fans, who filled the comments with compliments and jokes about the popular Halloween theme.

“Why do I feel like EVERYONE dressed up as Monsters Inc this year?! I’m mad I missed the memo,” one person wrote.

“jenna’s costume is so next level,” another commenter added.

“I AM CRYING. u guys are so cute,” someone else wrote, while another fan pointed out a detail in the costumes, commenting, “The feet! Haha love.”

Rome also won over followers in his little monster outfit, with one person writing, “Rome in that costume his little face.”

Fellow DWTS pro Witney Carson joined the conversation in the comments, writing, “SO CUTE.”

Johnson shared another post featuring her Celia costume, adding a playful caption that referenced her character’s name.

“Just call me Celia Welia,” she wrote.

The Chmerkovskiys weren’t the only “Dancing With the Stars” personalities celebrating Halloween with the Pixar classic.

Judge Derek Hough also embraced the movie theme, dressing as Sulley while his baby dressed as Boo, the little girl who befriends the monsters in the film.

The holiday photos offered fans a glimpse of the family life Chmerkovskiy and Johnson have embraced since becoming parents. The professional dancers welcomed Rome, their first child, on Jan. 10, 2023.

The Couple Absolutely Love Being Parents

In a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Chmerkovskiy reflected on how fatherhood had changed his life and described the experience as deeply rewarding.

“Obviously the greatest responsibility I’ve ever felt. It’s just been really fulfilling,” he told the publication at a gala dinner honoring the late Steve Irwin.

He also spoke about the joy of watching Rome grow and seeing Johnson become a mother.

“Love to see him smile and grow and really seeing my wife become a mom. All of that has been really, really fruitful for us,” he said.

Johnson shared her own perspective on how becoming a parent had changed her priorities, highlighting the importance of being present with their son.

“Just the word ‘present’ or being present has really shifted,” she told the outlet.

The dancer also explained that motherhood had changed how she viewed productivity and time.

“I feel like I am so much more accomplished throughout my day having a kid, and it’s because I wanna spend as much time possible with him,” she said.

Now, with their latest Halloween celebration, the couple has given fans another look at the fun they share as a family.