Derek Hough & Family Do Adorable Group Costume for Everley’s First Halloween – Photos

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough and his wife Hayley are excited to celebrate their daughter’s first Halloween. They welcomed Everley in late December 2025, meaning she had an exciting year of big “firsts” in 2026.

As the family prepares for Everley’s first Christmas and birthday, the family is taking a moment to enjoy her first Halloween too.

See the heartwarming photos the Houghs shared with fans.

Hayley & Derek Hough Chose Adorable ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Outfits

As major Disney fans, it came as no surprise that Derek Hough and his family had “Monsters, Inc.” costumes for Everley’s first Halloween.

“Happy Halloween! 🎃👻 Love, Boo, Sully, and Mike Wazowski,” Hayley Erbert Hough captioned her latest Instagram post.

The family kept the baby’s face covered to protect her privacy, but fans still loved seeing the sweet group costume. Everley was dressed in Boo’s purple monster costume while Derek donned a Sully onesie, with Hayley in a Mike onesie. The trio enjoyed taking photos together in their yard, looking quite happy to enjoy the holiday as a family.

“Heaven 🩷” Derek’s sister Julianne Hough wrote in the comments.

“Cutest 🥹🫶🏻” former DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold chimed in.

“So sweet! Next year she will be walking with her own little basket, ❤️” a fan added.

The family also recently celebrated Everley’s 10-month milestone this month. On Instagram, Hayley revealed the little girl is getting more confident standing and pushing around an ergonomic walker.

In just under two months, they’ll be throwing a first birthday party for their little girl. Fans can’t wait to see what Derek and Hayley have in store for her next.

‘Horror Movie Night’ Took a Thrilling Turn on DWTS

Though the Hough family kept their Halloween family-friendly, the situation looked a little different during “Horror Movie Night” this week on “Dancing With the Stars.” The top 10 couples went head to head as they performed their best spooky routines.

“Glee” star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson earned the first perfect score of the season for their “Saw”-inspired Contemporary piece. “Strictly Come Dancing” head judge Shirley Ballas joined the DWTS for the evening, making a perfect score even more impressive.

“We never got it right up until that performance,” Shum told “Good Morning America” after the episode ended. “[Jenna] just always gives such good guidance.”

Sadly, the episode also featured a double elimination. Reality star Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess were eliminated, along with Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Emma Slater.

Jackson Olson in particular was saddened to be eliminated just before “Disney Night.” He teased that he and Emma had an incredible Jazz routine inspired by “The Greatest Showman” planned.

Derek Hough and the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” judges return for “Disney Night” next week. The fun begins at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 2. There won’t be a new episode on Tuesday due to election coverage.

Keep voting for your favorite couples so they can move forward in the competition.