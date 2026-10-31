Witney Carson Goes Viral With Hilarious Halloween Costume

Witney Carson is proving that being a mom of boys means getting creative with Halloween costumes — even when you’re six months pregnant.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a funny video on Instagram showing how she joined her sons’ superhero-themed celebration by dressing up as an unexpected member of the Avengers.

Carson Shares the Fun Halloween Costume

While her boys suited up as their favorite characters, Carson put her own spin on the occasion by portraying an oversized version of Thor.

“WHEN YOUR BOYS WANT TO BE THE AVENGERS BUT YOU’RE 6 MONTHS PREGNANT,” she wrote over the video.

One of Carson’s sons dressed as Captain America, while the other wore a Spider-Man costume. Carson completed the family look as Thor, embracing the character’s recognizable style and adding a playful twist to the costume.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments to praise Carson’s sense of humor and commitment to the family theme.

“It’s giving the big lebowski,” one person wrote.

“The little hammer has taken me out,” another commented.

“The best! I did this a week before having my son last year!” a fan shared.

“Okay youn WIN!!!! I love it!!!” another person wrote.

One commenter even pointed out that Carson’s costume was convincing enough for young fans to recognize the character immediately. “The fact that my 3 year old son knew who you were straight away, means you nailed it,” they wrote.

Social media personality Connor Wood also joined in on the fun, commenting, “There is no way.”

Carson Is About to Welcome Her Third Child

The costume comes as Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, prepare to welcome their third child. The couple already share two sons, Leo, 5, and Jet, 3, and recently announced that their newest addition will also be a boy.

“Baby McAllister number 3 is a….. ,” Carson captioned a joint Instagram Reel with her husband.

“We couldn’t be happier or feel more blessed with all these boys,” the caption continued. “I love being a boy mom. My greatest honor in life is to raise them.”

In the gender reveal video, Carson and McAllister stood on a dock with their backs to the camera as their sons waited in front of them beside a basket containing two bouquets of flowers. One bouquet was pink, while the other was blue.

After pulling a note from the basket, the boys reacted with excitement. Leo covered Jet’s mouth to keep the news a secret before picking up the blue bouquet and bringing it to their parents.

Jet then followed his older brother’s lead, grabbing the pink bouquet. The mix-up briefly confused Carson and McAllister until they read the note and realized they were expecting another boy.

The family shared hugs and posed for photos as they celebrated the news.

With three boys soon keeping her busy, Carson appears to be embracing life as a boy mom — and her Halloween costume suggests she’s already more than ready to join her little superheroes on their next adventure.