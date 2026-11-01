‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion Charli D’Amelio Says She’s Still Physically Recovering Four Years Later

Social Media influencer Charli D’Amelio and her partner, Mark Ballas, won “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. From the beginning, many fans expected them to win.

But even though D’Amelio was a frontrunner and had prior dance experience, the competition was unlike anything she had ever experienced before.

Even four years later, the 22-year-old is struggling to fully recover from the physical demands the show put her through.

Charli D’Amelio Says All DWTS Contestants Share a Connection

From the start, social media influencer Charli D’Amelio was expected to win her season on “Dancing With the Stars.” However, that didn’t mean the competition wasn’t incredibly grueling.

Even four years after she took home the Mirrorball trophy with Mark Ballas, she’s struggling with some of the aftereffects.

“The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ competitors that get it, get it. Charli D’Amelio (@charlidamelio) says she’s still recovering from the intensity of #DWTS,” The Hollywood Reporter shared a recent Instagram post.

“The funny thing about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is, anyone who’s done DWTS… it’s like a thing,” D’Amelio explained. She met fellow DWTS competitor Joey Fatone while doing the Broadway show, “& Juliet.” They immediately bonded over their shared experiences on the long-running dance show.

“So we would go back and forth, because no one really tells you, especially for these girls, like they don’t tell you. I’m still dealing with… I had blisters this big,” the influencer demonstrated with her fingers, holding them a few inches apart.

“You’re having to break in new shoes, it’s dancing heels,” the 22-year-old continued. “And then on top of that, you’re doing like, boot camp for three months. It’s insane and it’s one of those things that you really only understand if you do it.”

D’Amelio added that most DWTS contestants will admit the show is about 10 times more difficult than it looks on television. Even professional athletes struggle to adjust to the rigorous dance rehearsals.

DWTS Fans Hope for No More Injuries This Season

Injuries are quite common on “Dancing With the Stars.” Already this season, fans have seen Pasha Pashkov take an elbow to the nose and Julia Stiles battle through intense rib pain. Though there are a few more weeks left in season 35, no one wants to see any other competitors get hurt.

This year, Charli D’Amelio’s former partner Mark Ballas is competing with Irish model Maura Higgins. The pair met while filming “The Traitors” together and became fast friends. Though there are many impressive performers this season, Mark and Maura secured the first nine of the year, much to her surprise.

At this point in the competition, anyone could pull ahead and win. This week’s new episode marks the highly anticipated “Disney Night.” The top eight couples will each perform a new routine to a Disney hit that also has a connection to Broadway.

The episode will also feature the return of the team dances. Alfonso Ribeiro is part of one team, while Julianne Hough joins the other.

“Disney Night” kicks off tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on ABC. There will not be a new episode on Tuesday night due to election coverage.