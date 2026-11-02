Former ‘DWTS’ Pro Reveals a Celebrity Contestant Was in the Room When She Conceived Her Kids, and It Wasn’t Her Husband

Former DWTS pro Kym Johnson-Herjavec has shared plenty of unforgettable moments on the dance floor, but her latest revelation might just take its own mirrorball trophy.

In a hilarious tell-all update, the fan-favorite pro revealed that Season 13 celebrity contestant, Carson Kressley was actually in the room when she conceived her twin children—and no, the story wasn’t what anyone expected.

Kym Johnson-Herjavec Admitted Carson Kressley Was in The Room When She Got Pregnant

Carson Kressley had Kym Johnson-Herjavec as a guest on his podcast “Off the Cuff With Carson Kressley.” They shared a little-known story about their close bond, stating that he was there during one of the most important moments of the former DWTS pro’s life.

“We have to tell the story about how I was there when your children were conceived,” Kressley began. “Sounds awkward.”

Herjavec replied, “No. It’s a true story. Also, Carson is the godfather to our kids.”

“Robert [Herjavec] and I were older, we had to do IVF. I froze my eggs because I really wanted to have that option” she began. The couple met and fell in love while partnered during Season 20.

“Robert was away on a speech, working. I’d had a few failed attempts at the IVF before but this one, we actually had two embryos. They called me and said ‘We need to implant them.’ Robert was away so I said, ‘Carson, can you come with me?'” Johnson Herjavec continued.

“There’s so many things you have to do,” Kressley added. “It’s not an easy process.”

He added, “The nurse wasn’t warm and fuzzy. I knew you loved your doctor. They said, ‘Here are some gowns, you have to go in this room, it has to be really sterile.” However, Kressley didn’t have to take his street clothes off, as Johnson-Herjavec had to. But he did anyway, putting on a gown and sterile blue cap.

“The doctor came in and said, ‘why are you naked?'” he joked, adding that he believed the doctor had never seen a partner come in with a patient and put a gown on.

Fans Responded to the Fabulous Friendship Post

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Fans of the former DWTS pro and celebrity contestant shared their thoughts about this sweet and surprising revelation in the post’s comments section. They couldn’t believe the true story.

“Nothing would be cuter than opening a door and seeing Carson Kressley in a blue paper gown with a little blue paper cap lol,” wrote one Instagram user.

A second fan penned, “OMG had no idea they were friends! Love these two worlds colliding for me on two OG reality stars.”

“This is just the sweetest story and friendship. What a hoot of a story, a true friend!!!” exclaimed a third social media follower.

A fourth podcast listener concluded, “How lovely to be so supportive of your friend! You’re a good soul Carson!!!”

Kym Johnson-Herjavec and Carson Kressley’s unique bond proves that DWTS creates lifelong friendships far beyond the dance floor. From sharing the backstage set to celebrating major milestones together, Kressley’s hilarious, supportive presence during Johnson-Herjavec’s path to motherhood remains an unforgettable, heartwarming chapter in the former pro’s personal journey.