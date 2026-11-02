Jenna Johnson’s Public ‘Thank You’ to Locals Who Helped Their Son on Halloween Night

“Dancing With the Stars” cast members had a blast celebrating Halloween with their loved ones over the weekend. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are the proud parents of a three-year-old son, Rome. He’s the perfect age for trick-or-treating, and they couldn’t wait to dress up with him.

In a new video, Jenna shared that a few kind strangers went completely out of their way to bring a little extra Halloween magic into Rome’s life.

Jenna Johnson Details a Sweet Surprise on Halloween Night

DWTS pro Jenna Johnson had the sweetest Halloween story to share with fans ahead of “Disney Night.”

“Okay, I’m on set waiting to do my blocking, but I had to quickly share the sweetest thing that happened last night,” the 32-year-old shared in a new Instagram update.

“So last night was Halloween and we went trick-or-treating with our son,” Jenna explained. “And we live in a neighborhood where there aren’t a ton of trick-or-treaters. Like, I think maybe we got five. Just around the neighborhood, a bunch of people just had bowls set out in front of their yard. But it wasn’t anything too crazy. Rome doesn’t know the difference. He was having an amazing time. He thought it was just the best day ever.”

“But we ran into this group of really cute teenage girls, and they saw us approaching,” the dancer continued, noting they were all dressed up. “They saw Rome and made such a big deal of his costume and made him feel so special. And then they saw his bucket and there were only a couple of pieces in there. They started unloading their bags of candy into his bucket.”

The girls kept going until Rome had a full bucket.

“And I was legit like, speechless and sobbing,” Jenna added. “Just this kindness these little girls showed to him.”

The dancer concluded the video by making heart hands and thanking the teen girls for making Rome’s Halloween so special.

The Chmerkovskiys Dressed Up as Adorable ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Characters

The Chmerkovskiy house had a blast dressing up as “Monsters, Inc.” characters for Halloween. Val dressed as Mike Wazowski, while Jenna went as Mike’s girlfriend, Celia. They dressed Rome as an adorable Sully, complete with blue face paint.

But they weren’t the only members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family to choose that theme. Derek and Hayley Hough also went as “Monsters, Inc.” characters, dressing their baby daughter as Boo for her first Halloween.

After “Horror Movie Night,” the top eight DWTS contestants are ready to take on “Disney Night.“

Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. take the stage tonight, performing a Jazz routine to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins.” After earning the first perfect score of the season last week, everyone has the highest expectations for them.

The fun begins at 8 p.m. tonight on ABC. There will not be a new episode tomorrow night due to election coverage. Vote for Harry and Jenna to keep them moving forward in the competition.