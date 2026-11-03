Maura Higgins Admits Feeling Shocked Over Julia Stiles’ DWTS Elimination, ‘That Was Her Best Dance’

“Dancing With the Stars” sent another fan favorite couple packing at the end of “Disney Night.” Actress Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa were eliminated after landing in the bottom alongside Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas.

For several weeks, Julia Stiles had been battling through injuries in the rehearsal studio. While fans felt saddened to see her leave, they hope she can rest and recover now.

The rest of the DWTS cast will miss them, particularly Maura Higgins.

Maura Higgins Praised Julia Stiles’ Fierce Determination

At the end of “Disney Night,” Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas found themselves in danger of elimination alongside Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa. Ultimately, Mark and Maura advanced to week nine while Julia and Ezra were sent home.

However, the Irish model thought Julia Stiles sincerely deserved to stay.

“Honestly, awful. Like, it was a shock,” Maura told Entertainment Weekly when asked how she felt about the elimination. “I’m no dance professional, but I thought that was her best dance.”

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa performed the Paso doble to “Satisfied” from “Hamilton.” The judges awarded them a 33/40 for the routine.

“[Julia] put her all into it. Like she was injured, and to come out and do a performance like that… I don’t know, it’s sad. It’s sad because we all get so close on this show, you know, so well,” Maura said of her eliminated co-star.

Mark Ballas added that it was rough seeing someone go home who danced alongside them during the team routine.

“Everyone gets close already, but when you’re on a team together, you spend time, like hours together, trying to find and build something that works for everybody, and that’s true teamwork,” the professional dancer shared. “And Julia’s a superstar. I’ve been a fan of her for a long time. We’re so honored to have her here and Ezra did such a beautiful job with her. I’m proud of him. It sucks.”

Julia Stiles Expresses Gratitude for the Journey

Julia Stiles is admittedly a die-hard “Dancing With the Stars” fan. She felt delighted to be part of the season 35 cast and loved her time in the ballroom, despite the injuries.

“Honestly, I’m just really sad that I’m not going to see this guy every day,” Stiles told “Good Morning America,” pointing at Ezra Sosa through tears. “Regardless, it’s been an incredible experience. I’ve learned so much, physically, mentally, emotionally. And I’ll always have that.”

“There is something so beautiful about Julia, and it’s the way she’s just able to open up and be present,” Ezra said of his partner this season. “I can say I’ve never enjoyed teaching someone more than her. … I feel like the luckiest guy just to share this experience with her.”

With Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa’s elimination, there are only seven couples left in the competition. Next week marks “Grammy Night,” which will also feature the return of the dance-offs.

“Grammy Night” begins at 8 p.m. on November 10 on ABC.