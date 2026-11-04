DWTS Favorite Confirms Relationship Status Following Rumors of Romance With Pro Dancer

Ezra Frech has quickly become a fan favorite during season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Naturally, his fandom has questioned whether Frech is single or taken.

Well, following “Disney Night” on Monday, November 2, Frech clarified his relationship status.

Single or Taken?

During a TikTok Live, Frech and “Dancing With the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Sharna Burgess, the 21-year-old confirmed he is “single.”

“I’m locked in on dancing,” he added.

When questioned by Burgess on whether he was interested in changing his status, the Paralympic athlete played coy.

“I’m locked in on dancing right now,” he added. “That’s all I’ll say.”

Earlier this season, rumors began swirling that Frech was romantically linked to professional dancer Hailey Bills.

According to In Touch, Burgess pressed Bills, “Do people want to see Ezra Frech?”

“Probably,” she responded.

Slater then jumped in to tease, “How much do you want to see Ezra Frech?”

“Me?” Bills responded. “Oh, I would love to see Ezra Frech.”

The U.S. Sun previously reported that Frech and Bills had formed a bond this season but were determined to keep their romance under wraps.

“They seem really, really happy when they are together. They laugh a LOT,” a source told the outlet, adding that they have been very “flirty.”

They added, “They are being really careful not to post each other right now because they don’t want the chatter about them potentially dating to overtake everything else. Ezra is really serious about making it to the finals and even winning this show. At the end of the day, he has the mindset of an Olympian.”

“He’s not letting a crush get in the way of winning the show, so they’re being strict about not posting together until the season is over.”

Going for Gold

Ahead of “Disney Night,” Frech opened up about joining the competition series, saying that the timeline lined up perfectly with his training schedule.

“From a track and field standpoint, my season ends, and I have three months of an off-season, and it happened to fall right in the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season,” Frech told The Hollywood Reporter. “It just felt like the perfect timing. It felt like the perfect moment, and sometimes you can’t explain it, but you feel called to things, and I felt very called to do this.”

Judge Derek Hough seems to think that Frech could be a contender to become this year’s Mirrorball Champion.

“I think Connor [Wood] is incredibly popular. I think people are rooting for him,” Hough told TV Insider. “They want him to do well, so I think he has a fanbase that can push him all the way to win. Then, you obviously have Ezra Frech, who is extraordinary. I’m not even going to mention his prosthetic or anything like that because I don’t even need to. He’s great. He’s a great dancer.”

According to Frech, however, he’s not looking too far ahead but is just happy to represent his community.

“That’s the motivating factor; is representing my people well, representing this contingent of the population that I feel hasn’t had proper representation in mainstream media and doesn’t feel maybe properly included in society. That’s the motivation for even being on the show in the first place, is [to] represent them well,” he told THR. “And then hopefully in the process, if I can go out there and do some fun dances, maybe people all over America, their perception of disability will change ever so slightly. That’s really important to me.”







