See the Routines for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 9, ‘Grammy Night’

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 has just a few weeks left in the competition. Next week, the series returns to its usual Tuesday night time slot as the top seven perform on “Grammy Night.”

Each couple will perform a new routine to a song that previously won a Grammy award. This is an exciting first theme night of its kind on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Last week, actress Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa said goodbye to the competition. At this point, it’s still anyone’s game, but they’ll need every last vote to advance to the semifinals.

The Top 7 on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Perform to Grammy Hits

When “Grammy Night” arrives, the top seven couples battle it out for a spot in the semifinals. Fans can expect to see the following routines.

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov are dancing the Paso doble to “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence.

Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango to “Crazy in Love (The Remix)” by Beyoncé.

“Step Up” star Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy are going to dance a Jazz routine to “All For You” by Janet Jackson.

“Glee” alum Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will dance the Salsa to “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold are performing the Argentine Tango to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake featuring Timbaland.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik will perform a Tango to “Boom Boom Pow” by Black Eyed Peas.

Model Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are dancing an Argentine Tango to “Thong Song” by Sisqó.

The Dance-Offs Return for the Evening

“Grammy Night” will also feature the return of the dance-offs.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson are exempt since they had the highest score on “Disney Night,” along with the highest total combined score for the season. The other six couples will battle it out for a chance at bonus points that add to their overall score for the evening.

After Julia Stiles’ elimination last week, the rest of the cast is sorely feeling her absence. After the episode, Maura Higgins admitted she thought Julia had her best performance on “Disney Night.”

“Honestly, awful. Like, it was a shock,” the model told Entertainment Weekly when asked how she felt about surviving elimination after landing in the bottom two. “I’m no dance professional, but I thought that was her best dance.”

“[Julia] put her all into it. Like she was injured, and to come out and do a performance like that… I don’t know, it’s sad. It’s sad because we all get so close on this show, you know, so well,” Maura added.

“Everyone gets close already, but when you’re on a team together, you spend time, like hours together, trying to find and build something that works for everybody, and that’s true teamwork,” Mark Ballas echoed similar sentiments. “And Julia’s a superstar. I’ve been a fan of her for a long time. We’re so honored to have her here and Ezra did such a beautiful job with her. I’m proud of him. It sucks.”

“Grammy Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, on ABC. Keep voting for your favorite teams so they can advance in the competition.