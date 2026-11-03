‘High School Musical’ Star Reacts to DWTS Wildcats Routine: ‘Don’t Make Me Beg’

When DWTS brought a high-energy Wildcats routine to the ballroom, fans were thrilled by the nostalgia. But one major figure felt left out of the game.

Bart Johnson, who famously played East High’s Coach Jack Bolton in the hit Disney film franchise couldn’t resist calling out the show on social media after watching the reality tv series performance. Playfully lobbying for a spot on the dance floor, the actor left fans cheering for a real-life East High reunion.

‘High School Musical’ Star Was All-In to Join Team Wildcats DWTS Performance

After a stunning series of performances honoring Disney on Broadway, the remaining eight couples performed in group dances. These performances were a way to show how the celebrities worked in groups and to add additional points to their overall scores.

The celebrities performed two contrasting dances, broken up into groups of four.

First up was Team Slaytopia, led by team captain Tatyana Ali. The group consisted of Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa, with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Together they danced a routine to “Zoo” from Zootopia 2, scoring a 36/40.

Second was Team Wildcats, led by team captain Connor Wood, along with Rylee Arnold, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, and co-host Julianne Hough, who performed to “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical, earning a a perfect 40/40.

While both performances quickly made the rounds on Instagram, it was one specific caption that caught the attention of East High’s head coach, prompting him to weigh in with his own hilarious commentary.

Bart Johnson, who played Coach Bolton, wrote in the comments section, “Would have been a lot cooler if you had COACH BOLTON on the court!! Come ON guys don’t make me beg!! GREAT JOB WILDCATS!!!”

Fans are ready for Johnson to join the DWTS family as a competitor. One fan responded, “Yasssss! You and Britt [Stewart, a DWTS pro who also was a HSM cast member]. I’d love it!”

A second fan penned, “I honestly thought he’d be on this year! I’m so ready.”

“Him and Britt should dance together, that would be iconic!” concluded a third viewer.

Derek Hough Said He Was ‘Emotional’ Watching Team Wildcats

Disney Disney/Christopher Willard

Team Wildcats delivered a high-energy routine set to “We’re All in This Together,” bringing the iconic finale number from the original 2006 film straight to the ballroom floor. Decked out in East High spirit, the group captured the nostalgia of the Disney Channel classic and brought the crowd to its feet.

Judge Derek Hough, who sat alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and guest judge Cynthia Erivo, admitted watching the performance gave him all the feels. He admitted, “I got weirdly emotional watching that.”

Fans agreed that the feel-good song and performance stuck a deep emotional chord.

“I usually hate team dances…. this was EPIC. so much fun! I kept thinking this could be an opening number,” wrote one Instagram user.

A second viewer noted, “My face hurt after watching this from how hard I smiled from the beginning to the end.”

“Literally the best way to end the night. SO so so good!” exclaimed a final fan.

DWTS returns to its scheduled Tuesday evening programming for “Grammy Night.” The series airs at 8 p.m. ET, live on ABC and Disney +. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.