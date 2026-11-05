Derek Hough Teases Insane Pivot Rushing from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to His Holiday Tour

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough has had one of his busiest years yet.

After premiering his documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival, he embarked on a summer tour with his wife, Hayley. After that, “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 arrived, and now they’re beginning their holiday tour. On top of everything, they’re new parents to a 10-month-old daughter.

Even so, the Houghs make it all look easy. While fans eagerly anticipate the next episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Derek is running back and forth between the DWTS ballroom and his tour stage.

Derek Hough Doesn’t Have Any Time to Waste

There are still a few more weeks left in “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. However, Derek Hough and his ensemble are ready to get their holiday tour started. Just one night after “Disney Night” concluded, Derek and his team had an entire holiday show to perform in Thousand Oaks, California.

“T-minus 5 hours till opening night! See you soon🎁” the choreographer captioned a new Instagram post. “When you’re going straight from DWTS Disney Night to holiday tour.”

In the clip, Derek throws his robe aside and snatches up his bag before bolting out of his trailer.

From now until January 1, Derek Hough and his ensemble will be on the road, spreading holiday magic across the country. While it’s certainly going to be a busy few weeks, it doesn’t appear that he plans to miss any episodes in the final weeks of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Grammy Night” will take place on November 10, with the semifinals and finale to follow on November 17 and November 24, respectively. Neither of those dates is featured on his holiday tour schedule.

Due to high demand, the tour even recently added several more dates, including Hough’s hometown, Salt Lake City, Utah.

The DWTS Judge Always Puts Lots of Thought Into His Shoes

Ahead of this summer’s Symphony of Dance tour, Derek Hough spoke to EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle, explaining the creative process behind the show.

“I wrote a song about being a judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” the DWTS judge told us. “It’s a fun, sort of a big Broadway, playful thing where I poke fun at myself about the scoring and the differences between being a pro and being a judge. It’s really fun. People who are fans of the show will really get a kick out of it because there’s lots of inside jokes.”

Without a doubt, there will be just as much creativity and originality involved in the “Dance for the Holidays” tour. And of course, he always brings the best dancers in the industry along for the ride.

“The cast of dancers, they are literal superhuman beings that do things with their bodies that I didn’t even know were possible. It’s incredible. They’re so talented, they’re so hungry, they have so much energy. It’s really special,” the 41-year-old gushed over his Symphony of Dance cast.

Hough returns to the judges’ table at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, for “Grammy Night.” Tickets for Derek Hough’s “Dance for the Holidays” tour can be purchased through his official website.