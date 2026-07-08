Derek Hough Takes His Baby Daughter For an Adorable First Swim – Video

It’s been a year full of firsts for “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough and his family.

After welcoming his daughter, Everley, last December, the Houghs have had to adjust their entire lives and routines. However, Derek and Hayley Hough knew they absolutely wanted to take Everley on tour with them this year.

They tested the waters by bringing her on her first cross-country flight earlier this year. After a successful run, they decided Everley was ready for the tour life.

In an adorable new video, Derek Hough revealed he and his wife took the baby for her very first swim.

Derek Hough & His Family Cool Off During a Tour Break

Fans across the country felt delighted when Derek Hough announced he planned another tour this year. Despite being a new father, he felt ready to take on the challenge of touring with his family and entertaining audience members.

While there are still several weeks left in the show, the dancers recently took some downtime to rest and reset.

The Houghs love their Symphony of Dance tour, but even the best performers need rest too. They’re ready for the break and to enjoy the summer weather. In a new social media update, Hough revealed that he and his wife took baby Everley to the pool for the first time.

“Everley’s first pool day🐣⛱️” the “Dancing With the Stars” judge posted on Instagram. “Soaking up all these special family moments on the road with my girls🩵”

Fans fawned over the sweet footage and enjoyed seeing the dancers play with their daughter in the water. The Houghs choose not to show their baby’s face on camera. However, it’s clear the little girl takes after her mother. As Hayley Hough helps the baby float, the camera catches Everley from behind, revealing her beautiful dark brown hair.

“So precious! Everley is having a full experience tour! … Everley is a sweetheart! 😍❤️🥰🎉🏊” one fan gushed in the comments.

“So cute. Those little floater things are so great! She is loving the water! Really cute!!” a social media follower added.

“So sweet!! Adorable ❤️” another chimed in.

The Dancer Feels the Heat During His Summer Tour

A dip in the pool is exactly what the Hough family needed amid the blistering heatwave plaguing most of the country this week. After the Indianapolis show, Derek Hough revealed that he was completely drenched in sweat once he stepped backstage.

“Indy brought the heat 🔥 literally!” the 41-year-old captioned the Instagram post. “It was one sweaty night, but that crowd’s energy was electric ⚡️ . You all made it unforgettable! Don’t Miss This show! Come join the Symphony ♥️”

Fans went wild for the shirtless dancer, leaving many lusty comments. Many more noted how much they loved Derek Hough’s show and hoped for a chance to see it again.

Derek Hough returns as head judge when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off this September. “The Next Pro” premieres this Monday night on ABC.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Symphony of Dance tour through the official website.