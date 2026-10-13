Dylan Efron Crashes ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal in Hilarious New Video

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 has reached week five. Ahead of tonight’s new episode, Dylan Efron has joined one team for rehearsals to show them a few pointers.

In season 34, Dylan Efron finished in fourth place with his partner, Daniella Karagach. During his run on the show, he became quite popular with viewers and competitors alike. He’s been spotted around the set this season, much to everyone’s delight. And he’s not above crashing a few practice sessions either.

See the video Rylee Arnold posted after Efron visited their rehearsal studio.

Dylan Efron Shows Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold How It’s Done

Tonight’s episode is “Super Bowl Night” and the top 11 couples will perform to hits from the best Super Bowl halftime shows. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold are dancing the Samba to “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira featuring Wyclef Jean.

But to pull it off successfully, they needed a little bit of help. It’s not uncommon for pros to invite others into the rehearsal studio to offer some advice or practice dance moves. Naturally, they asked Dylan Efron to give them a few pointers.

“Everyone say thank you Dylan,” the DWTS pro captioned her latest Instagram upload.

“Calling in the big guns,” Rylee wrote over the video, adding a heart-eyes emoji. She and Connor’s jaws drop in amazement as Dylan Efron strolls into the room and helps them with their Samba rolls. The trio hilariously squish together and practice the move with three people instead of two.

Even though the video was meant to be funny, several fans remarked how much they really missed seeing Dylan Efron perform.

Many viewers fondly recalled how well the 34-year-old controlled his hip action during his own season. In the comments, several commented on his talent and wished to see him compete a second time.

“Can’t escape him,” judge Derek Hough wrote in the comments.

“Is there room for a 4th? Asking for myself,” a fan joked.

“LMAO! Bring back trio night 🤭” another added.

Derek Hough Has the Season 34 Finalist on His Mind

Over the course of 35 seasons, the judges have seen several faces come and go. But Derek Hough can’t seem to get Dylan Efron off his mind.

On two different occasions, the head judge accidentally called Tyler Cameron, “Dylan.” Hough poked fun at himself and even made a video where he called everyone he encountered the wrong name.

“Dad Brian, I mean Brain🤣” the 41-year-old captioned the video, blaming his forgetfulness on his status as a new father.

Derek began the video by tapping Dylan Efron on the shoulder and addressing him as “Tyler.” He went on to use the wrong name for several other cast members, including his best friend Mark Ballas, co-judge Bruno Tonioli, and several dancers.

“Super Bowl Night” starts at 8 p.m. this evening on ABC. Keep voting for your favorite couples so they can advance in the competition.

The top 10 couples after tonight’s elimination will proceed to week six, “Dedication Night.”