What Happened to Tony Dovolani? Where the ‘DWTS’ Alum Is Today

Tony Dovolani spent more than a decade teaching celebrities how to dance on “Dancing With the Stars“, becoming one of the competition’s most familiar professional dancers in the show’s early years. Known for his charismatic personality and impressive choreography, Dovolani partnered with celebrities including Melissa Rycroft, Stacy Keibler and Leah Remini during his time on the ABC series.

Although he officially left the show in 2018, Dovolani hasn’t stepped away from the dance industry. Instead, he’s taken on a new role that allows him to share his experience with dancers around the world.

Mirrorball Champion

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Dovolani joined “Dancing With the Stars” during its second season in 2006, partnering with former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler. The pair made it all the way to the finale, but ultimately finished in third place.

Over the next several years, he became a regular fixture in the ballroom, working with celebrities including Jane Seymour, Melissa Joan Hart, Kate Gosselin, Wendy Williams and Leah Remini.

His biggest achievement came during the show’s 15th season, the all-star edition, when he reunited with former “Bachelor” star Melissa Rycroft. The pair ultimately won the Mirrorball Trophy in 2012 after previously finishing third together in season 8.

Dovolani competed in more than 20 seasons before announcing his departure in 2018. At the time, he explained that the demanding filming schedule had become increasingly difficult while raising a family.

“When I decided to quit nothing major happened, it was just a build up of things where I just said, ‘I didn’t sign up for this,'” Tony told HollywoodLife at the time. “For babysitting, maybe, a little bit. Some of these celebrities, or reality celebrities, I should say, they sometimes … they have an idea of what they think they are and who they are, and they didn’t realize that I wasn’t there to deal with them. I was there to teach them how to dance. So, when it becomes about other than teaching them how to dance, I want no part of it.”

Tony Dovolani Today

Since leaving “Dancing With the Stars”, Dovolani has remained active in the ballroom community. He became an international dance director for Fred Astaire Dance Studios, helping oversee instruction and professional development throughout the organization.

The position allows him to continue doing what he loves while working with dancers and instructors outside the television spotlight.

Dovolani also made a special appearance during the show’s 2023 tribute to Goodman, reuniting with several former and current pros to honor the late judge.

Away from work, the dancer is a devoted family man. He and his wife, Lina, share three children: daughter Luana and twins Adrian and Ariana. The couple has generally kept their family life relatively private, although Dovolani occasionally shares family celebrations and milestones on social media.

“We’re always active, we’re always dancing, we’re always doing something that has to do with activity — whether it be a trampoline or swing sets or running or playing tag or rollerblading, ice skating, skiing, bike riding. You name it, we do it,” he told HuffPost of his life as a father.