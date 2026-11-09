Ezra Frech Posts Gravity-Defying Video From His Competition Days

Over the course of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35, Ezra Frech has skyrocketed in popularity among viewers. Fans love his sincerity, kindness, and can-do attitude. Alongside Daniella Karagach, he’s performed memorable routines that have everyone buzzing.

But before he was a ballroom legend, Ezra Frech was a Paralympic athlete who wanted to show others they can chase their dreams, even with adaptations if they need them. The young athlete uses a prosthetic leg and often describes how he adapts various tasks to suit his needs.

Ahead of “Grammy Night” on DWTS this week, Ezra shared a video of himself completely defying gravity during his competition days.

Ezra Frech Shows Off His Athletic Prowess

After seeing Ezra Frech compete on “Dancing With the Stars” this year, fans believe there isn’t anything he can’t do. A new video only proves those beliefs.

“Found this in my camera roll today. Almost forgot I do this too lol,” the athlete captioned a new Instagram post. The clip shows him leaping and launching his body over a bar with ease.

Plenty of fans raved over the post, praising Ezra Frech’s tremendous athletic ability.

“He’s a dancer, he’s a track star!” one fan quipped.

“Wow! He’s a legend and such a superb athlete. He had a supportive loving family and chose to be an amazing athlete and inspiration to anyone, 🙌👏👏❤️” another shared.

“Not only a superb athlete but a superb, kind human, ❤️🔥❤️” someone else chimed in.

Many commenters wrote in, adding they also have disabilities and Ezra inspires them to chase their dreams.

The Athlete Might Be the Next Mirrorball Champion

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are hoping to secure every possible vote on “Grammy Night” to move forward in the competition. At the end of the evening, the top six will advance to the semifinals. Many DWTS fans believe that the season finale is within easy grasp for the pair.

Kalshi currently indicates Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach have the highest chances of bringing home the Mirrorball trophy, with a 62% likelihood. The website has Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson tied with Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov with a 12% likelihood either will ultimately win the Mirrorball trophy.

But as “Dancing With the Stars” fans know, absolutely anything can happen as the competition heads into its final weeks. Many viewers also believe Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold are in the prime position to pull off a major upset and win the entire season. They’ve skyrocketed in popularity over the past few weeks and their support isn’t waning anytime soon.

“Grammy Night” is the theme for tomorrow night’s episode. Daniella and Ezra are dancing the Argentine Tango to “Crazy in Love (The Remix)” by Beyoncé. For the dance-off, they’re going head-to-head with Pasha Pashkov and Amber Glenn, performing the Rumba to “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy & Monica.

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are married, so it will surely be an intense dance battle and an excellent performance for fans to see.

“Grammy Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, on ABC.