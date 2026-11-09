DWTS Winner Odds: One Breakout Star Just Became the Massive Favorite to Take the Trophy

As DWTS Season 35 barrels toward its final stretch, the race for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy is officially reaching a fever pitch.

Week after week, the ballroom floor has delivered show-stopping routines, emotional breakthroughs, and tight scoreboard showdowns that have left fans constantly guessing who will survive the next double elimination. But while the judges’ paddle scores fluctuate every Tuesday night, a prediction site is painting a remarkably clear picture that Ezra Frech is really steering this competition.

Ezra Frech Predicted to Be the Clear Winner for DWTS Season 35

Disney The celebrities and their professional partners will hit the dance floor with performances inspired by some of the biggest viral hits and unforgettable moments that have taken the internet by storm. TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.



According to the latest fan projections and betting odds, Ezra Frech has pulled far ahead of the pack, and his path to victory is starting to look almost undeniable.

Kalshi reports Frech has a 62 percent chance of winning. At the second spot is Amber Glen is at 14 percent and Harry Shum Jr. and 12 percent.

However, the finalists tell a different story. Traders on the prediction market add that Tatyana Ali is on that list at 46 percent. Connor Wood at 85 percent and Amber Glenn at 85 percent.

When Frech first stepped into the ballroom, fans knew the Paralympic gold medalist would bring unmatched athletic discipline and heart to the dance floor. But few could have predicted just how quickly he would transform into a absolute ballroom powerhouse.

Paired with pro Daniella Karagach, Frech has consistently delivered high-energy routines. He earned high scores from the judges and building an overwhelming wave of fan support week after week.

‘Having Somebody Who Believes in You’ is Key Said Ezra Frech

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Entertainment Weekly shared Ezra Frech’s commentary about the challenges he and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, have faced in the competition thus far. “Literally, we thought that was going to be impossible,” he began.

“Sometimes when you believe in yourself, having somebody who believes in you just reignites that confidence,” Frech continued.

Additionally, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve watched DWTS for a long time. I have had friends who have been on the show. “

He continued, “There’s been a lot of amazing disability representation on Dancing With the Stars. Amy Purdy, Daniel Durant, Noah Galloway: They’ve done a fantastic job of making people with disabilities feel seen through dance.”

Frech concluded, “It’s always been something that was in the back of my mind as a dream. Then in more recent years, it looked like it could potentially become a reality, and then it ended up working out really well this year.”

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.