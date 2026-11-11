DWTS Pro Feels ‘Heartbroken’ Over Jenna Dewan’s Elimination, ‘She’s Been a Huge Inspiration in My Life’

It’s been a rough week for “Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson.

After suffering a broken nose during camera blocking on Monday, she pulled herself together to compete on Tuesday. Sadly, her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his celebrity partner, Jenna Dewan, were eliminated.

While it’s always sad to say goodbye to talented performers on “Dancing With the Stars,” only one couple can win the Mirrorball trophy.

After “Grammy’s Night” concluded, Jenna Johnson shared just how much working with Jenna Dewan meant to her this year.

Jenna Johnson Always Looked Up to Jenna Dewan

After the “Grammy’s Night” elimination, professional dancer Jenna Johnson felt incredibly emotional. She was saddened to see Val Chmerkovskiy eliminated. But on top of that, she has a deep-seated respect for Jenna Dewan and wanted to see her advance to the semifinals.

Entertainment Weekly caught up with Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. to get their thoughts following the episode.

“Jenna x Jenna love 🥲💓,” the outlet captioned the Instagram interview. “Following tonight’s elimination, ‘DWTS’ pro Jenna Johnson shared that ‘Dancing With the Stars’ celebrity Jenna Dewan has inspired her throughout her career.”

“It’s heartbreaking, you know. I think also I get to see the behind-the-scenes of how much Val puts into each week, each dance, how much care he has for Jenna Dewan,” the Utah dancer explained. “And then also on the flip side too, I get to see how much light Jenna has. And I think we all saw her just aura beaming tonight when she was dancing.”

“I will say, she is one of the first female dancers I saw onscreen that I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be like her,'” Johnson continued. “When she did ‘Step Up,’ I will never forget that last dance sequence. Like, that made me want to dance onscreen like her. So, she’s been a huge inspiration in my life and I can’t believe that we now get to call her family.

“I will cherish that relationship with her and her incredible family, her husband. What an honor to know and to love her,” the 32-year-old concluded.

Many Fans Felt Shocked to See the Former Frontrunners Go

While Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy performed exceptionally well during “Grammy’s Night,” it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition.

The pair earned a 28/30 for their Jazz routine to “All for You” by Janet Jackson and handily won their dance-off against Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik. But at the end of the day, fans’ votes count for quite a bit.

“Every week is a shocker,” Val admitted to Extra following the elimination. “It’s very competitive. A lot of great couples out there. Wishing everybody the best, and I’m gonna be rooting from home.”

“You can’t count anyone out,” Jenna Dewan said of the remaining contestants. “I have the best hopes and wishes for all of them. I hope they have a beautiful rest of their journey. I’ll be cheering them all on.”

Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr. advance to the semifinals next Tuesday night at 8 p.m. The top six will compete for a spot in the DWTS season 35 finale on November 24.

Keep voting for your favorite couples so they can move forward. At this stage in the competition, absolutely anyone could go home next.