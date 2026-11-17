Today, Julianne Hough is known all over the world for her impeccable performances. But 25 years ago, she was just a child with big dreams.

Though she and her brother, Derek Hough, were born in Utah, their parents sent them to London to study under ballroom legends, Corky and Shirley Ballas. While living with the family, the Hough siblings formed a lifelong bond with their son, Mark.

The trio made wonderful memories during their time together. But perhaps one of the most exciting moments was the opportunity to be an extra in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.“

Julianne Hough Was an Extra in ‘Harry Potter’ as a Child

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” arrived on the silver screen in 2001, bringing the beloved children’s series to new audiences all over the world. But what many don’t realize is that the Hough siblings and Mark Ballas play background characters.

“Hermione, Harry, and Ron? More like Julianne, Derek, and Mark 🪄⚡️” Matt Izzo of Access Hollywood captioned a new Instagram post.

“This year, I think, it’s the 25th anniversary of your first ever screen credit in ‘Harry Potter,'” Izzo tells the dancer, asking for more information.

“We were going to school in London,” Hough laughs fondly at the memory. “Italia Conti was our stage school that we went to. And yes, we were in the first ‘Harry Potter.’ And I’m pretty sure I’m in it more than my brother. I think I have like, three scenes where you can actually see me. We were just extras, but pretty epic.”

Scenes from the film featuring the Hough siblings play beneath the interview. Julianne remembers that she was a Gryffindor student, while Derek was in Ravenclaw. Mark Ballas also played a Hufflepuff student in the film.

The DWTS Host Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of the Trio

Life has pulled Derek, Mark, and Julianne in different directions over the years. But at the end of the day, they’re all still family and have their treasured memories. For the past two seasons, all three of them have been part of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Same kids, bigger ballroom 🪩,” Hough captioned an Instagram post from October 20. She attached several photos of herself, Mark Ballas, and Derek Hough throughout their childhoods together.

Fans gushed over the photos, absolutely loving seeing the trio as kids.

In an interview this September, Mark Ballas confirmed that Derek and Julianne Hough are part of his family.

“We all went to the same musical theater school together,” the dancer told Kate Mackz. “Derek and I are pretty much like brothers. Blood couldn’t make us closer. Julianne is like a sister to me.”

All three of them have explored different projects, but they always show up to support one another. Mark Ballas added that it’s truly a “full circle moment” that they’re all on “Dancing With the Stars” together again as adults.

Fans can catch Julianne, Derek, and Mark back in the ballroom when “Dancing With the Stars” premieres the semifinals tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.