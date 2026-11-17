The fantastic Robert Irwin is the 2026 Australian of the Year for Queensland.

Current “Dancing with the Stars” champion and the host of “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” Irwin, 22, won the award for his global work as a conservationist.

Irwin is, of course, part of the management team at the renowned zoological and botanical garden known as Australia Zoo. The zoo is located in Beerwah, a suburb of the Sunshine Coast region in Queensland.

The Queensland Australian of the Year Award is given annually, with the ceremony itself taking place on Australia Day, which is on January 26 (that’s a Tuesday in 2027). However, Irwin has already been announced as next year’s winner of the award. He took to social media to show his appreciation and share the news with his fans.

Robert Irwin Calls Winning the Award ‘An Enormous Honor’

Robert Irwin shared his thoughts on winning the 2026 Australian of the Year for Queensland award with the 10.1 million followers on his Instagram account.

His post includes a carousel of one video and five photographs. In the video, which you can watch above, Irwin speaks from Mumbai, where he’s attending the Earthshot Prize event. He calls his award “incredibly meaningful” and describes his pride at being a Queenslander and an Australian. Four of the photographs show his award, which he’s placed next to a kangaroo in one of the snaps.

Irwin’s caption on his post reads, “To be Queensland’s Australian of The Year is an enormous honour and means the world to me. Our planet needs advocates and it needs action, I am very proud for my work as an environmentalist to be recognised. This is a win for conservation!”

The Young Australian of the Year for Queensland went to sprinting champion Gout Gout. Per ABC, National Australia Day Council CEO Carrie Leeson congratulated Irwin and Gout for their respective achievements.

She said, “The achievements of our Queensland award recipients are nothing short of inspirational.”

Leeson also said, “Robert is continuing his family’s legacy and sharing their passion for conservation with a new generation, while Gout is a teenage sprint sensation breaking world records.”

Furthermore, Irwin’s fans and followers shared that congratulatory sentiment and took to the comments section of his post to have their say.

Fans & Followers Say Irwin’s Win Is ‘Well Deserved’

Getty Robert Irwin.

The comments section of Robert Irwin’s post about him being named the 2026 Australian of the Year for Queensland is flooded with messages from his fans and followers. Everyone understandably believes he is thoroughly deserving of the accolade.

Irwin’s sister and fellow “Dancing with the Stars” winner Bindi Irwin commented, “CONGRATULATIONS!!! Beyond proud of you and so deserved. 🎉”

Australia Zoo’s official account also posted, “Congratulations 💚🐊.”

The official account of Tourism Australia said, “Congratulations @robertirwinphotography 🙌 Australia is proud 💚🐊.”

“Huge congratulations!! This is SO well deserved 🐊🍃,” stated one of Irwin’s followers.

Someone else proclaimed, “Congrats Robert! So well deserved for everything you do for conservation and Australia 🇦🇺 🙌🙌🙌.”

Australian television presenter Lisa Wilkinson posted a long comment, writing, “This is so deserved Robert. Whenever we see you here at home or on the world’s stage doing your incredibly important work, always with a song and optimism in your heart, you lift us all up …and make us want to do better. Please keep doing what you do and spreading your positivity, knowing that you make the world a better place every single day. Bravo.👏 👏👏👏”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Bravo @robertirwinphotography ! So well deserved & thank you for inspiring us all & showing how positivity is COOL! ❤️🐊❤️”

We congratulate the fabulous Robert Irwin on winning the 2026 Australian of the Year for Queensland award. Moreover, we fully agree with his fans and followers that he undoubtedly deserves it.