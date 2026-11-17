“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough is in the middle of his busiest season yet. Season 35 still has two more episodes. But even as the competition continues, Hough is working on other projects.

Derek Hough’s “Dance for the Holidays” tour kicked off in early November and won’t finish until January 1. On top of that, he has other performances and engagements such as taping the upcoming ABC Christmas special.

While rehearsing for the Christmas special at one of the Disney parks, Derek Hough found himself getting a bit misty-eyed as he interacted with one of the cast members.

Derek Hough Remembers His Best Friend, Romie

A few weeks ago, Derek Hough said goodbye to his best friend, Romie. Though the dog passed away from old age, it didn’t make his loss any easier.

While filming a Christmas special at a Disney park, the 41-year-old had an amazing time hanging out with the cast members. However, playing with Pluto made him feel bittersweet.

“I weirdly got emotional when I saw Pluto,” the professional dancer captioned an Instagram post. “Made me think of my boy Romie ❤️”

In the video, Hough and the actor playing Pluto have a sweet interaction that anyone might have with their dog. They play for a moment before Hough scratches Pluto’s ears.

“Pluto is sending you a message from Romie ❤️” one fan wrote in the comments.

The Dancer Announced Romie’s Passing in October

Before Romie passed away, Derek Hough shared an emotional social media post, indicating the end was near. Though Romie was a senior dog and he knew their time together was coming to an end, Hough tearfully admitted he was struggling to say goodbye.

On October 25, the family announced Romie had crossed the rainbow bridge.

“Romie came into my life when I was just trying to figure life out, it was just me and him,” Hough memorialized his beloved pet. “And for a long time, he was my constant. He saw me at my worst and at my best. He loved me through it all and somehow gave me purpose when I couldn’t find it myself.”

The dancer fondly remembered their wonderful years together. No matter what milestone Derek Hough accomplished, Romie was by his side. Even when the dog started slowing down and showing his age, Derek begged him to hold on to meet his daughter, Everley. The little girl was born in December 2025.

“I keep looking at that spot where he’d usually come around the bushes, waiting, hoping,” the choreographer continued. It’s strange to know he won’t come around that bend again. But thank you, my boy, for choosing us, for carrying me, for giving me so much. There’s an ache that feels unbearable. But it’s also proof that love lived here fully. And you always will. Goodbye for now my sweet sweet Romie Boy 💔🐕”

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will all return for the semifinals tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Vote for your favorite teams to get them through to the season 35 finale.

Fans can purchase tickets for Derek Hough’s “Dance for the Holidays” tour on his official website.