Actress Julia Stiles has revealed who she wants to win season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars” following her elimination from the reality dance competition series.

Stiles, 45, and her professional partner Ezra Sosa became the ninth couple eliminated on the November 2 episode of the show.

Ahead of the finale, which takes place next week, Stiles spoke to People to share which of the remaining couples she wants to see emerging victorious this year.

Julia Stiles Has 2 Picks for This Year’s ‘DWTS’ Winners

Getty The cast of “Unbearable Christmas” at its premiere.

Julia Stiles was speaking to People at the premiere of her new movie “Unbearable Christmas.”

The premiere of the festive family comedy film took place at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City on Wednesday, November 18.

The topic of this season of “Dancing with the Stars” arose and, having got to know all of the contestants well, Stiles revealed which of the remaining couples she wants to see win the competition — and she couldn’t pin it down to just one pairing.

Stiles said, “Um, I’m rooting, well, I think Ezra, Ezra Frech seems like a… I love Daniella Karagach too, but I also love Pasha and his choreography. And Amber Glenn is amazing. So maybe one of those couples.”

The finale of season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars” will be a three-hour extravaganza. It will air live across the United States on Tuesday, November 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

“10 Things I Hate About You” actress Stiles then revealed she attended a watch party with her neighbors for the semi-final show this week.

She explained, “I did watch. My neighbors [had] a watch party, and so I joined them.”

The star’s new movie, which she was attending the premiere of, sounds like it’s going to be an absolute hoot.

‘Unbearable Christmas’ Sounds Great & Fans Are Excited

Julia Stiles’ new movie, “Unbearable Christmas,” sounds like it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Per IMDb, the movie’s plot is as follows: “Three days before Christmas, out-of-work weatherman Troy Tipton drags his family on a cross-country mission to recover a priceless heirloom, sparking chaos, emotional blowups, and unexpected holiday magic.”

Directed by Kevin Cate, in addition to Stiles, its impressive ensemble cast includes Alex Moffat, Caroline Rhea, Kennedy Moyer, Ben Lewis Doherty, David Cross, Stephen Root, and Mena Suvari.

When Stiles posted about the film on her Instagram account recently, hordes of her two million followers couldn’t hide their excitement in the comments section.

One of Stiles’ followers commented, “oh we’re so ready for this 😍.”

Another follower wrote, “So stoked yes and yes.”

Someone else posted, “THIS CAST!!!! wow.”

“Julia and Alex are so adorable and look so cute together omg😢,” noted somebody else.

Last but not least, another Instagram user proclaimed, “Seeing @missjuliastiles on our screens this fall has literally saved America. And now you’re saying I get a funny Xmas movie too! Oh THIS is the year. 🙌”

“Unbearable Christmas” is coming to Peacock on Friday, November 20. Like Julia Stiles’ followers, we absolutely can’t wait to watch it and get the festive season underway.