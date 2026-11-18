Connor Wood and pro partner Rylee Arnold are officially headed to the DWTS finale, and viewers are having a big reaction to the surprising semifinals twist.

Even though the pair landed at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard during Season 35’s semifinals, strong support from fans at home carried them straight into the final episode. The unexpected outcome quickly sparked debate across social media. Viewers shared mixed feelings about how the podcaster and comedian managed to outlast higher-scoring couples in the ballroom.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold Are in DWTS Finale Episode

During the November 17 semifinals of DWTS, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold earned 24 out of 30 judge’s points. They performed a Jive to Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes” and a Quickstep to Fall Out Boy’s “Dance, Dance.” Together, they had a combined score of 48 out of 60 leaderboard points.

Even though those numbers put them firmly at the bottom, and a full seven points behind fifth-place finishers Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Wood and Arnold were the very first couple called safe at the end of the episode.

Fans had thoughts about the couple’s major upset, which placed them in the running for the show’s Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. They shared their remarks via Instagram.

One fan wrote, “Yes, it’s fun to watch a variety of dancers/abilities, but no one wants to see trained dancers make it to the end and get 10s every week. We want to see non dancers improve and connect with the audience.”

“Yes, this is technically a dance competition, and ideally the best dancer should win. But that’s not really the whole point of this show. The people who move forward are the ones the audience likes,” a second fan deduced.

A third viewer noted, “It’s a reality show. Voting is what gets people through the next round although Connor isn’t the best dancer everyone loves him because of how much he’s taking this experience in and how he’s embracing it.”

“A lot of you must be new to this show. It’s always been this way. If you haven’t seen Bobby Bones season, look it up,” exclaimed a fourth fan. They referenced when the radio personality pulled off a major upset during Season 27.

Connor Wood Was Stunned When He Learned He Made The DWTS Finale

Disney Disney/Eric McCandless

After learning the news that he would compete alongside Rylee Arnold in the DWTS finale, Connor wood told Extra he was stunned. “I don’t think I moved. I was stuck,” he said.

“It was like when Medusa looks at you and you turn into stone. I really had to go backstage and take my jacket off and sit on the ground,” he added.

Rylee added that she had to keep calling Wood’s name until he finally snapped out of it. “And then he was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,'” she added.

Wood explained that he was as shocked as viewers. “It was more like anyone could go, you know?” he said. “This show is so unexpected and it’s great TV, to kind of have these big dogs at play in the semifinals. You never know.”

DWTS’ Season 35 finale airs Tuesday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.