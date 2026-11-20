Jenna Johnson is still processing her unexpected exit from “Dancing With the Stars,” but she isn’t letting the disappointment overshadow the connection she formed with her celebrity partner, Harry Shum Jr.

The professional dancer, 32, spoke with Us Weekly at the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 18, one day after she and Shum were eliminated during the season 35 semifinals.

Johnson Calls It ‘Bittersweet’

“You know what? It’s very bittersweet,” Johnson said of the results. “I think this season — you never know what’s going to happen, I think we’ve seen that from the very beginning. It’s so exciting that it’s so celebrated. Everyone’s getting to watch dance, but you never know what’s going to happen, and so last night, obviously, I think I was just like a little taken back. But I am so incredibly grateful for my relationship and partnership with Harry, and that goes far beyond these just three months of Dancing With the Stars.”

Although missing out on the finale was difficult, Johnson said the friendship she developed with Shum is something she will carry with her long after the competition ends.

The ballroom pro said she “will cherish” their friendship “forever,” adding that it outweighs the disappointment of not getting to perform a freestyle in the finale.

Johnson and Shum appeared to be strong contenders throughout the season after building momentum from the show’s September premiere. Their run came to an end on Nov. 17, just one week before the season’s final episode.

The elimination was particularly surprising after the pair earned perfect scores for both of their semifinal dances. Despite their impressive performances, they did not receive enough support to advance.

Johnson also recalled how Shum comforted her when they learned they were leaving the competition.

“He kind of just held me,” she told Us. “He feels like a brother, like a long lost brother. … He just said to me, like, ‘This is not the last time we will create art together,’ and I firmly believe that.”

In fact, Johnson suggested their partnership could continue outside the ballroom. After spending three months working together, she believes they have developed a strong creative connection.

“I think also getting to work and collaborate with one another for three months, we’ve learned so much about how each other works, and I think we work really well together,” she said. “So I don’t think this is the last of Harry and Jenna.”

She Teased a Potential Freestyle

The pair could even give fans another chance to see their dancing skills together. Johnson revealed that people have been asking them to film their planned freestyle, similar to what former contestants Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt did following their season 34 elimination.

“That would be super fun,” she teased.

Johnson also addressed the criticism surrounding this season of the ABC competition. After Shum recently spoke about online bullying directed at the show, she acknowledged that the increased attention has brought more negativity.

“I guess it’s to be expected,” she said. “I wish it could be a bit more positive and just celebrate how much effort all of these beautiful celebrities are putting into their dances each week.”

Her biggest hope, she explained, is that viewers remember what the competition is supposed to celebrate: the dedication and hard work contestants put into every performance.

“So I think that’s my biggest wish, is that it can go back to the focus of the effort, the hard work, the blood, sweat and tears … and what this journey is meant to be about.”