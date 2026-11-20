Jennifer Lawrence is setting the record straight about her now-famous smoothie encounter with Connor Wood, and it turns out one detail in her viral comment wasn’t quite right.

The Oscar-winning actress finally addressed the internet sensation during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live!” alongside her “The Hunger Games” co-star Josh Hutcherson.

Lawrence Opens Up

When a fan asked whether she had seen the memes and reactions inspired by her comment about Wood, Lawrence admitted she never expected the moment to take off.

“I don’t know how to feel about it. I did not expect that to go viral. I don’t…I don’t really get it,” she said.

Hutcherson appeared equally amused by the online phenomenon, joking, “I don’t know what any of those words mean.”

But Lawrence had something important to clarify about the encounter that started it all. Although her original comment referenced New York City’s Eighth Avenue, she revealed that she had actually spotted Wood somewhere else.

“Yeah, it was also Greenwich,” she explained, later adding, “It was across from my old apartment.”

That small correction gives fans a new version of the line that has become an internet favorite: “I saw you on Greenwich Avenue drinking a smoothie, and you paid me no mind.”

The viral exchange began earlier this month when Wood, a comedian and podcast personality, revealed that Lawrence was his celebrity crush during a BuzzFeed Celeb interview.

Wood wasn’t asking for much from the Hollywood star. He simply wanted her to notice his humor.

“I just want just a little acknowledgment from Jennifer Lawrence that I’m funny, and then that’s all I need,” he said during the interview.

Lawrence eventually delivered that acknowledgment in the most unexpected way. The actress left a comment beneath a clip of Wood discussing his crush, writing, “I saw you on 8th Avenue drinking a smoothie, and you paid me no mind.”

The brief message quickly caught the internet’s attention, with fans turning it into memes and repeating it across social media. The unusual specificity of the encounter, along with Lawrence’s playful delivery, helped transform the comment into a viral catchphrase.

The moment even crossed over into Wood’s professional life. He became the subject of a Smoothie King collaboration and wore a shirt featuring the famous line while heading to rehearsals for “Dancing With the Stars.” Wood was among the finalists on the competition’s latest season, giving the unexpected celebrity interaction an even bigger audience.

Lawrence’s appearance with Hutcherson has now given fans another memorable detail to add to the story. While the original Eighth Avenue reference helped make the comment famous, Greenwich Avenue is apparently the more accurate location.

Whether the correction catches on remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: a simple smoothie sighting has become one of the year’s most unexpected celebrity interactions.